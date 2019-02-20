'BJP running from pillar to post to form alliance of its own': Mayawati

Mayawati's remarks came in the wake of the BJP announcing a tie-up with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

Mayawati said, 'No matter how much efforts the BJP makes during the election period, people of the country are fed up with its anti-people policies and will not forgive it'. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati claimed on Wednesday that the BJP was afraid of its tie-up with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and was now desperate to forge an alliance of its own.

"Does the BJP's move to forge alliances in Bihar, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, in absolute helplessness and on its knees, show its strong leadership? In fact, the BJP is so afraid of the SP-BSP alliance that it is now running from pillar to post to forge an alliance of its own," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

बीजेपी द्धारा लोकसभा चुनाव हेतु पहले बिहार फिर महाराष्ट्र व तमिलनाडु में पूरी लाचारी में दण्डवत होकर गठबंधन करना क्या इनके मज़बूत नेतृत्व को दर्शाता है? वास्तव में बीएसपी-सपा गठबंधन से बीजेपी इतनी ज़्यादा भयभीत है कि इसे अब अपने गठबंधन के लिये दर-दर की ठोकरें खानी पड़ रही है।1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 20, 2019

She said, "No matter how much efforts the BJP makes during the election period, people of the country are fed up with its anti-people policies and will not forgive it. The public will shatter its arrogance in the elections and their government will go.