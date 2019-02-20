Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 | Last Update : 05:43 AM IST

India, Politics

Anti-BJP front may be called People’s Progressive Alliance

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Feb 20, 2019, 3:07 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2019, 3:07 am IST

Decision taken as UPA had come to be associated with graft: Sources.

Opposition sources told this newspaper that the name had been arrived at after much discussion between parties as UPA had come to be associated with corruption and had a lot of baggage associated with it. (Photo: PRITAM BANDOPADHYAY)
 Opposition sources told this newspaper that the name had been arrived at after much discussion between parties as UPA had come to be associated with corruption and had a lot of baggage associated with it. (Photo: PRITAM BANDOPADHYAY)

New Delhi: Possibly to circumvent the political baggage and corruption taint associated with its name, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is now likely to be renamed ‘People’s Progressive Alliance.’

All the erstwhile parties in the UPA I and II and some more, who have decided to fight as a group against the current BJP dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would position themselves by this name in case any alliance is formed before or after the elections.

Opposition sources told this newspaper that the name had been arrived at after much discussion between parties as UPA had come to be associated with corruption and had a lot of baggage associated with it.

It might be recalled that Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had announced a pre-poll tie-up and a Common Minimum Programme last week after a meeting between top Opposition leaders. She had subsequently also said that a meeting would be held on February 25-26 where Congress would present a draft CMP.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had also been present at the dinner meeting, which included NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

However, sources indicated that differences have been brewing over the decision to announce a pre-poll tieup as many parties are arch rivals in their respective states and would be fighting each other in the upcoming polls.

“Any such alliance should be possible only after the polls,” a senior Opposition leader said.

Differences have also been simmering over who would draft the CMP. Sources in TMC said that before Ms Banerjee announced that the draft provided by Congress would be discussed, TMC had approached rebel BJP leader and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha to draft such a document.

This would have led to problems for Congress, which does not want to be seen associating itself with a former BJP Union minister.

Tags: rahul gandhi, people’s progressive alliance

Latest From India

O. Panneerselvam

BJP to contest 5 TN LS seats after AIADMK tieup

Cobrapost editor Aniruddha Bahal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrities agreed to promote parties, for cash: Sting op

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra skips grilling by ED, cites ill-health

Once signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, the triple talaq ordinance will come into force for the third time in less than a year. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Cabinet gives go-ahead for fresh triple talaq ordinance

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-origin man shot dead wife, then himself in US: Police

2

Taimur's cute videos of playing Ukelele with uncle Zahan Kapoor go viral; check out

3

PM Modi launches first ever Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive in Varanasi

4

Indian gas company leaks 6,700,000 Aadhaar data: Report

5

‘His hands were touching my legs and breasts’: Rape survivor tells of predator priest

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham