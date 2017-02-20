Video: What to expect on BMC elections

Currently the BMC is ruled by Shiv Sena and BJP alliance, but both the parties have snapped ties and are campaigning against each other.

Mumbai: Elections for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

India’s richest municipal corporation with a budget of Rs 37,000 crore has 227 wards and more than 2,000 candidates whose fate will be decided by around 91 lakh voters.

The Congress seems to be lagging behind, with NCP nowhere to be seen. However, a surprise in AIMIM can be seen, which will eat into the votes of Congress, and Samajwadi Party.

Currently it appears that the voters won’t give a clear majority to any of the parties.