The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 20, 2017 | Last Update : 08:38 PM IST

India, Politics

UP: Akhilesh campaigns for rape accused minister but refrains from sharing stage

PTI
Published : Feb 20, 2017, 8:01 pm IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2017, 8:01 pm IST

Steering clear of the controversy, Akhilesh exuded confidence that the SP-Congress alliance would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav waves to the crowd at an election rally in Amethi. (Photo: AP)
 UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav waves to the crowd at an election rally in Amethi. (Photo: AP)

Amethi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday addressed an election rally here, campaigning for party colleague and rape accused Gayatri Prajapati who is contesting from Amethi.

Prajapati, a minister who has been booked on the directions of the Supreme Court, however, left the dais when Akhilesh arrived.

Party sources said the Chief Minister did not want to share stage with Prajapati and had asked the organisers of the rally to ensure that he was not present when he spoke.

Akhilesh, in his election rally at Gauriganj in Amethi district, did not make any reference to his controversial cabinet colleague during his entire speech.

On the directives of the Supreme Court, UP Police has filed an FIR against Prajapati, a senior SP leader, in connection with separate cases of gangrape and attempt to rape another woman and her minor daughter.

Opposition parties have made it a big issue with BJP targeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her poll campaign in Rae Bareli for the Congress-SP alliance, saying it was unfortunate that she was seeking votes for those accused of "rape and murder".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi only yesterday raked up the Prajapati issue, saying at an election rally that the Supreme Court had to intervene to get the minister booked in an alleged rape case.

"The SC had to intervene to get the FIR registered against Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. 'Goonda raj' is prevailing all over UP and police stations have become Samajwadi Party office," Modi had said.

Amethi is the Gandhi family pocket borough and is represented by Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, while neighbouring Rae Bareli is represented by party chief and Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi in the Lower House of Parliament.

Steering clear of the controversy, Akhilesh exuded confidence that the SP-Congress alliance would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.

"Samajwadi people have the habit of cycling against the wind. Out of enthusiasm, the Samajwadis tend to leave the handle of the 'cycle' (its poll symbol). But, with Congress holding the handle of the bicycle with its 'hand', the journey will be smooth," he said.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, gayatri prajapati, rape accused, assembly elections, gayatri prasad prajapati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Faizabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Anganwadi workers to get smartphones in C'garh: Minister

2

First Chinese 'unmanned factory' replaces 600 employees

3

Former India U-19 cricketer drives car onto platform

4

This musical note can make women orgasm with little effort

5

India ranks No.2 on list of Web Application Attacks Source Countries

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham