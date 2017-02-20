The Asian Age | News

Monday, Feb 20, 2017 | Last Update : 02:26 AM IST

India, Politics

PM raps SP goonda raj, asks: ‘Who’ll protect me?’

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Feb 20, 2017, 1:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2017, 1:13 am IST

The Prime Minister also said that no government should discriminate between people on the basis of religion and caste.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took SP government in Uttar Pradesh to task for its “failure” to maintain law and order, saying “goonda raj” was prevailing in the state.

“The Supreme Court had to intervene to get an FIR registered against (minitser) Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who is facing charges of rape,” he said at an election rally in Fatehpur.

Referring to the demonetisation drive, Mr Modi said, “On November 8, I jolted the nation. Those people who had black money will speak against me, conspire against me, but I did this for the common man. My fight is with the big fishes, not the ones who dedicatedly work. I am sure I have the blessings of the common man.”

“In times like these, who will protect me?,” Mr Modi asked the crowd, which drew a loud response of “we will, we will” from the assembled  supporters.

The Prime Minister also said that no government should discriminate between people on the basis of religion and caste.

Tags: narendra modi, goonda raj, gayatri prasad prajapati, supreme court
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

