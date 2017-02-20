The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 20, 2017 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  The IPL auction 2017 has gone on at a brisk pace, with Ben Stokes becoming the highest paid player of the year. (Photo: BCCI/ AFP) Live | 2017 IPL Auction: Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, Trent Boult fetch highest value
 
India, Politics

No development in Bundelkhand in 70 yrs, BJP will take only 5 yrs to transform it: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 20, 2017, 1:39 pm IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2017, 1:39 pm IST

He said that the people of Bundelkhand will have to decided whether they want to get rid of SP and BSP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Jalaun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that if BJP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will take only five years to transform Bundelkhand, which has not seen any development in the last 70 years.

The Prime Minister made the statement while addressing a rally in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region.

“If Bundelkhand has to flourish, it will need two engines to pull it out of the mess – BJP government in UP and at the Centre,” Modi said. “Mineral-rich Bundelkhand can change the face of Uttar Pradesh, illegal mining has to be stopped,” he added.

Modi once again hit out at the rival parties in the state, saying, “SCAM stands for SP,

Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati; throw out this SCAM from Bundelkhand”.

He also took a jibe at BSP chief Mayawati, saying “BSP no longer Bahujan Samaj Party...it is now Behenji Sampatti Party. Can those keen on filling their own coffers solve your problems”.

He said that the people of Bundelkhand will have to decided whether they want to get rid of SP and BSP.

Tags: narendra modi, bundelkhand, up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Jalaun

MOST POPULAR

1

India ranks No.2 on list of Web Application Attacks Source Countries

2

'We will hopefully be a stronger family': Angelina Jolie on split with Brad Pitt

3

Mumbai: Egyptian woman Eman loses 40 kg in seven days, moves limbs

4

Every vote counts: 100-year-old woman casts vote in UP

5

Footage of queen of limbo going under SUV goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham