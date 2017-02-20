No development in Bundelkhand in 70 yrs, BJP will take only 5 yrs to transform it: Modi

He said that the people of Bundelkhand will have to decided whether they want to get rid of SP and BSP.

Jalaun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that if BJP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will take only five years to transform Bundelkhand, which has not seen any development in the last 70 years.

The Prime Minister made the statement while addressing a rally in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region.

“If Bundelkhand has to flourish, it will need two engines to pull it out of the mess – BJP government in UP and at the Centre,” Modi said. “Mineral-rich Bundelkhand can change the face of Uttar Pradesh, illegal mining has to be stopped,” he added.

Modi once again hit out at the rival parties in the state, saying, “SCAM stands for SP,

Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati; throw out this SCAM from Bundelkhand”.

He also took a jibe at BSP chief Mayawati, saying “BSP no longer Bahujan Samaj Party...it is now Behenji Sampatti Party. Can those keen on filling their own coffers solve your problems”.

