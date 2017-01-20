The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 20, 2017 | Last Update : 01:31 AM IST

India, Politics

Samajwadi Party gets a Dimple Yadav on cheek with ‘new’ leader

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 20, 2017, 12:12 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2017, 12:10 am IST

Dimple Yadav is now preparing for a bigger and more visible role in the party campaign.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav
 Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav

Lucknow: The recent crisis in the Samajwadi Party may have thrown up innumerable ugly moments, but it has also seen the quiet rise of another formidable SP leader — Dimple Yadav, the reticent SP MP from Kannauj who is also the wife of chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Dimple Yadav, who took over the responsibility of preserving her husband’s image during the recent family strife by managing his social media accounts, is now preparing for a bigger and more visible role in the party campaign.

People familiar with the matter say Ms Yadav will not only campaign independently but the entire SP campaign will be designed under her guidance.

Known as “bhabhi-ji” in party circles, the core team of Akhilesh Yadav now has free access to her, and she is kept informed of every move and decision in the party. She has started meeting select members of the team, though she has still not opened her doors to the media.

“She has convinced her husband for an alliance, and is helping him work out the details and even negotiate with leaders. Her political acumen is amazing and her skills are finally out in the open,” a Team Akhilesh member said. “She is proving to be one of our biggest assets after the chief minister.”

During the recent internal party upheavals, it was Ms Yadav who kept posting photographs of her husband with her and her children on social media. The idea was to project him as a family man in a situation that could have also presented him as a ruthless power-seeker.

People familiar with the matter say Ms Yadav convinced her husband to insist that Mulayam Singh would continue as his mentor.

The new SP posters that claim “Aapki cycle sada chalegi aapke naam se” and have bigger photographs of Mulayam Singh Yadav than Akhilesh Yadav were also her idea. A Yadav family member said the recent crisis in the family brought Ms Yadav out of the shadows.

“Akhilesh was under tremendous pressure and severe tension and Dimple knew that he could crack under the strain, so she decided to support him,” the family member said.

“Akhilesh trusts her blindly and seeks her advice on all key issues. Her support helped him tide over the crisis.”

It was Ms Yadav who prevented the father-son relationship from snapping even at a time when tensions touched a crescendo. She regularly sent over her children to meet their grandfather, and gradually convinced her husband to mend his ties with his father.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, dimple yadav, social media
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Images of new Rs 500 notes fading in one wash surface

2

Man gets second degree burns after e-cigarette explosion

3

Watch: Baba Ramdev beats Olympic medallist in a wrestling bout

4

In my head, Vin and I are together: Deepika opens up about her chemistry on Ellen's show

5

Karan Johar admits cheating on his show Koffee with Karan

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham