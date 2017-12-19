The Asian Age | News

Gujarat election result raises questions on Modi’s credibility: Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 19, 2017, 2:11 pm IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2017, 2:14 pm IST

'Gujarat has given message to BJP and Modiji that the anger within you will not work, love will defeat you,' says Rahul.

Rahul Gandhi says, 'There is a big question on Modiji’s credibility. He has a credibility problem.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the performance of his party in Gujarat was "very good".

The Congress president said that his party could have won but there were some deficiencies.

"Gujarat has given message to BJP and Modiji that the anger within you will not work, love will defeat you," Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi said, “Normally, a political leader visits -- like in Gujarat -- and thinks he will give the place his message. In 3 months, the people of Gujarat taught me a lot. The main thing was: however much anger, money and force you have, it can be fought with love.”

“Three-four months back, when we went to Gujarat, it was said the Congress party couldn’t fight the BJP. We did solid work for three-four months. Not just me, the AICC team and others. This is a massive jolt to the BJP,” Rahul said.

BJP's tally was 16 less than 115 in the previous election. It is also for the first time it has slipped below the 100 mark since the BJP formed its maiden government on its own in 1995. It was in a coalition government with the Janata Dal in 1990 but the two parted ways soon.

The Congress, which had won 61 seats in the previous elections, made handsome gains, adding 16 seats to its tally.

The Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats.

BJP held a strong campaign this time in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself held 37 rallies in the state but the party seat share had fallen short of 100.

Rahul Gandhi said, “I found out people don’t believe in Modi ji’s Gujarat model. It’s hollow.”

 “What you saw in Gujarat elections... this is not my work. Gujarat has given Modi ji and BJP a message -- the anger you have will not come in handy,” the Congress president said.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his campaigns in Gujarat Rahul said, “Modi said this was an election fought on development; this was a stamp on the GST. But in his campaign, there was no talk of GST and demonetisation.”

“There is a big question on Modiji’s credibility. He has a credibility problem,” the newly elevated Congress president said adding that what the Prime Minister is saying and what BJP is repeating is not being listened to by the people of the country.

Tags: gujarat assembly polls, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

