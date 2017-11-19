The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 19, 2017 | Last Update : 03:35 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
India, Politics

Sonia Gandhi calls CWC meeting over Rahul elevation

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 19, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 2:11 am IST

After Rahul Gandhi takes over as president, there will be structural changes in the Congress organisation.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The decks have finally been cleared for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to take over the reigns of the party. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called the meeting of the apex decision making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday November 20. The CWC is expected to ratify the schedule of the elections to the post of the Congress president as proposed by the Central Election Authority of the Congress.

The internal elections of the Congress concluded in October. Several state units including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have already passed resolutions urging Mr Gandhi to take over as the president of the party. Mr Gandhi was expected to takeover as the president of the party before October 31st but got delayed due to the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh on November 9. After that, Mr Gandhi was away to Gujarat to take part in the Navsarjan Yatra.

Insiders claim that Mr Gandhi will be the only filing nomination for the post. Usually, the schedule will be of around 15 days but in all probability, Mr Gandhi will be elected unopposed on the date of withdrawing nominations. This could well be before the first phase of polling in Gujarat which takes place on December 9.

After Mr Gandhi takes over as president, there will be structural changes in the Congress organisation. There will be two leaders who will be appointed to assist Mr Gandhi in tackling the affairs of the party.

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress working committee, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Need to tackle air pollution? Consider these five air purifiers

2

20 years of changing seasons on earth packed into 2½ minutes

3

Padmavati row: Deepika's 'xXx' co-star Ruby Rose lends support to actress on Twitter

4

Pilot draws penis in sky, Navy not happy with the incident

5

'Big Boss' winner, 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy joins BJP, thanks Modi, Amit Shah

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham