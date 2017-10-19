Mukul Roy is keen to join party, says BJP general secretary

Vijayvargiya indicated that Roy was in touch with him and expressed his keenness to join the BJP.

Bhopal: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said former Trinamul Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy was keen to join the BJP. Mr Vijayvargiya indicated that Mr Roy was in touch with him and expressed his keenness to join the BJP.

“I advised him to talk to our West Bengal party unit, which will take a final call on him,” Mr Vijayvargiya said.

The BJP leader said Mr Roy’s decision to quit the TMC has dealt a severe jolt to Mamata Banerjee’s party since he was once considered number two in the ruling party of West Bengal. He also claimed that the BJP would retain power in Gujarat in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.