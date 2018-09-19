The Asian Age | News



PM Narendra Modi launches Rs 550 crore projects in Varanasi, gives report card

City is being developed as gateway to East India, says Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Monday night. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Launching development projects worth Rs 550 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Varanasi is being developed as the “Gateway to East India” and presented a report card to voters of his Lok Sabha constituency, claiming that before his election the holy city was at the mercy of the Lord under previous governments.

The Prime Minister spoke at length about the various developmental works he has initiated in the city but avoided any direct attack on the Opposition.

Wrapping up his two-day visit to Varanasi a day after celebrating his 68th birthday with children, Mr Modi said work done in the city is clearly visible.

“Our endeavour is to bring a transformation in Kashi, while keeping intact its traditions and preserving its age-old heritage. Otherwise you have been witness to the system, when our Kashi was at the mercy of Bholey (Bholey ke bharosey), and it was left to its fate,” Mr Modi said.

“I am the son of Kashi and I am glad that I am starting another year of my life with blessings of Kashi Vishwanath and Maa Ganga,” he said in Bhojpuri dialect after starting his speech with “Har Har Mahadev”.

The projects inaugurated by Mr Modi include Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Purani Kashi and Atal Incubation Centre at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Among the projects for which foundation stones were laid was the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at the BHU.

Addressing a gathering at BHU, the Prime Minister said, “Promoting the spirit of duty, I am here to inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 550 crores. These projects will help Varanasi and nearby villages to grow. These schemes include benefits to weavers. We are making a centre in Varanasi to boost technology and knowledge.”

He complimented chief minister Yogi Adityanath for expediting work on building a ring road around the city.

The Prime Minister said a particular file relating to the road was gathering dust before 2014 “as the previous government did not allow the project to gather pace as it feared that if the work is done, then Modi will be eulogised”. Mr Modi said that it was now up to the people of Varanasi to judge his performance. “As an MP from here, it is my responsibility to give details of the work done by me. I have given you a brief of what I have done. People living here are my boss.”

Mr Modi recalled that whenever he earlier came to Varanasi, he would see hanging electricity wires.

“We have done underground cabling and most of the hanging wires have been removed. We have laid the foundation stone of the electricity centre to boost our electrification drive and LED bulbs have been installed to cut down electricity bill,” Mr Modi said.

While speaking at length about road development projects, the Prime Minister said that “The number of people flying into Varanasi has grown rapidly and so has the tourist influx. People coming to the airport are amazed at the development of the city,” he said.

Mr Modi said that world leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have visited Varanasi and in January the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas will also be held here.

“The Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas is going to be big moment for Varanasi. We want your contribution as well. We should welcome people with the colours and culture of Varanasi. We want our guests to become ambassadors of Varanasi tourism,” he said.

The Prime Minister spoke about cleaning the Ganga and said that the campaign was being executed from Gangotri to this city. “More than 200 schemes worth around Rs 21,000 crore have been cleared. More than Rs 600 crore has been allocated for Varanasi. We are working to stop waste from cities from falling into the river,” he explained.

