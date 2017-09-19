The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 19, 2017 | Last Update : 03:27 AM IST

India, Politics

Nitish Kumar supports Modi on simultaneous polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Sep 19, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2017, 2:07 am IST

The chief minister, however, also hinted he was not in favour of early Bihar elections with the Lok Sabha in 2019.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar wants all political parties to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Mr Kumar said, “I see nothing wrong in holding both the elections together as it will bring down the country’s expenditure.”

The debate on holding simultaneous elections for Parliament and Assemblies first began after Mr Modi many times urged political parties to evolve a consensus on the issue.

Mr Kumar, who dumped the RJD and the Congress in July to form an alliance with the NDA in Bihar, favoured the BJP on the issue on Monday. Though no official line has been decided by the RJD and the Congress to react on Mr Kumar’s statement, sources said RJD chief Lalu Yadav might oppose the issue.

Mr Kumar also wants the political parties to agree with him on holding panchayat and local body elections along with Parliament and Assembly elections. The chief minister, however, also hinted he was not in favour of early Bihar elections with the Lok Sabha in 2019.

JD(U) state president Basisth Narayan Singh’s earlier statement on the issue had sparked speculation that the ruling alliance in Bihar might prefer to hold Assembly election in 2019 to coincide with the General Elections. The Assembly polls in Bihar are scheduled for 2020.

The Bihar CM said this while briefing media on the sidelines of his weekly ‘Samvad’ programme in Patna. “It is a fact that Parliament and Assembly elections used to be held together before 1967, and now the time has come to think on the issue once again. It is not right to put people in election mode repeatedly as it also hampers development and creates administrative problems.”

Mr Kumar attacked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for giving a statement on dynasty politics. He said he personally disapproves dynastic politics, which was started by the Congress party.

“There are many non-dynasts in the country who have done well in politics. It is not right to say that the dynastic politics is acceptable in the Indian politics. It’s the Congress party that started the dynastic politics in the country,” he said.

Tags: nitish kumar, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Study suggests feeling peers have better social life could affect real happiness

2

'Khoda pahad nikli chuhiya': Shekhar Suman takes dig at Kangana post-Simran release

3

Durga idol standing at 100 feet topples in Guwahati storm

4

Apple to launch iPhone 8, 8 Plus in India on Sept 29

5

Oldest person in the world dies at 117 in Jamaica

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham