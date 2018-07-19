Changes in RTI Act will make it useless: Rahul Gandhi

Govt said it is considering a proposal to amend the Right to Information Act, 2005 to frame rules on salaries and services of CICs and ICs.

Rahul Gandhi said that the changes being suggested 'must be opposed by every Indian'.(Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP government over proposed changes to the Right to Information Act, saying they will render the law useless.

The proposed amendments, circulated among Members of Parliament, seek to do away with the parity given to information commissions with the Election Commission in terms of salary, allowances and conditions of service.

“Every Indian deserves to know the truth and the BJP wants to hide the truth. The BJP believes the truth must be hidden from the people and they must not question people in power. The changes proposed to the RTI will make it a useless Act,” Gandhi said on Twitter. He added that the changes being suggested “must be opposed by every Indian".

Every Indian has the right to know the truth. The BJP believes the truth must be hidden from the people and they must not question people in power. The changes proposed to the RTI will make it a useless Act. They must be opposed by every Indian. #SaveRTI pic.twitter.com/4mjBTwQnYK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2018

The government on Wednesday said it is considering a proposal to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005 to frame rules on salaries and services of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs).

A notice of intention was given to introduce 'The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2018' in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage during the current session of Parliament.

In a written reply, Jitendra Singh told Lok Sabha that leaders of various political parties on Wednesday have committed to fight any "attempt" by the Centre to "dilute" the act and oppose any amendments to it.