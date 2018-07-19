The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 19, 2018 | Last Update : 01:08 PM IST

India, Politics

Changes in RTI Act will make it useless: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Jul 19, 2018, 11:47 am IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2018, 11:48 am IST

Govt said it is considering a proposal to amend the Right to Information Act, 2005 to frame rules on salaries and services of CICs and ICs.

Rahul Gandhi said that the changes being suggested 'must be opposed by every Indian'.(Photo: File/PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi said that the changes being suggested 'must be opposed by every Indian'.(Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP government over proposed changes to the Right to Information Act, saying they will render the law useless.

The proposed amendments, circulated among Members of Parliament, seek to do away with the parity given to information commissions with the Election Commission in terms of salary, allowances and conditions of service.

“Every Indian deserves to know the truth and the BJP wants to hide the truth. The BJP believes the truth must be hidden from the people and they must not question people in power. The changes proposed to the RTI will make it a useless Act,” Gandhi said on Twitter. He added that the changes being suggested “must be opposed by every Indian".

The government on Wednesday said it is considering a proposal to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005 to frame rules on salaries and services of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs).

A notice of intention was given to introduce 'The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2018' in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage during the current session of Parliament.

In a written reply, Jitendra Singh told Lok Sabha that leaders of various political parties on Wednesday have committed to fight any "attempt" by the Centre to "dilute" the act and oppose any amendments to it.

Tags: rti act amendments, rahul gandhi, monsoon session, jitendra singh, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Missing lovebirds Ranbir and Alia? Their moms make up for couple’s absence by bonding

2

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

3

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

4

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

5

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham