Raman Singh exhorts Rahul Gandhi to learn development from Chhattisgarh

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Friday took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter should take a lesson from development in his state.

“He (Mr Gandhi) has come to Chhattisgarh not to impart training to his party workers, but to see developments in the state,” Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said while reacting to the two-day-tour of the Congress chief to Chhattisgarh during which he addressed his party workers besides holding road show and public meetings.

He was addressing local media in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

“When Congress was losing elections in state after state under the leadership of Mr Gandhi, what kind of training he would give to party workers to prepare them for the forthcoming Assembly elections due in Chhattisgarh in November this year,” Mr Singh said.

The chief minister also observed that the gathering at the public meeting addressed by former chief minister and break-away Congress leader Ajit Jogi at Pendra in Bilashpur district on Thursday was far impressive then that addressed by Mr Gandhi at a nearby place on the same day.

“This clearly shows how popular Mr Gandhi is,” the Chhattisgarh chief minister quipped.