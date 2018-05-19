The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 19, 2018 | Last Update : 07:33 AM IST

India, Politics

Raman Singh exhorts Rahul Gandhi to learn development from Chhattisgarh

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 19, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Updated : May 19, 2018, 6:31 am IST

He was addressing local media in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi meets booth workers in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi meets booth workers in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Friday took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter should take a lesson from development in his state.

“He (Mr Gandhi) has come to Chhattisgarh not to impart training to his party workers, but to see developments in the state,” Chhattisgarh  chief minister Raman Singh said while reacting to the two-day-tour of the Congress chief to Chhattisgarh during which he addressed his party workers besides holding road show and public meetings.

He was addressing local media in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

“When Congress was losing elections in state after state under the leadership of Mr Gandhi, what kind of training he would give to party workers to prepare them for the forthcoming Assembly elections due in Chhattisgarh in November this year,” Mr Singh said.

The chief minister also observed that the gathering at the public meeting addressed by former chief minister and break-away Congress leader Ajit Jogi at Pendra in Bilashpur district on Thursday was far impressive then that addressed by Mr Gandhi at a nearby place on the same day.

“This clearly shows how popular Mr Gandhi is,” the Chhattisgarh chief minister quipped.

Tags: raman singh, rahul gandhi, ajit jogi

MOST POPULAR

1

Huge asteroid to skim past Earth a day ahead of royal wedding

2

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

3

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

4

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

5

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMLife

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham