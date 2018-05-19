The Asian Age | News



Complaint filed to look for ‘missing’ Cong MLA

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHIVAKUMAR G. MALAGI
Published : May 19, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Updated : May 19, 2018, 6:30 am IST



 Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

Ballari: After former chief minister Siddaramaiah claimed that Vijayanagar (Hosapete) Congress MLA Anand Singh has been kept under “wrongful confinement” by the BJP, Ballari district (rural) Congress party president B. Shivayogi has filed a missing complaint at Hosapete town police station Friday afternoon requesting the police to search for Mr Singh who went missing on the evening of May 12.

Mr Shivayogi said party workers are worried that Mr Singh has gone missing after the celebration of his victory on May 12. A senior Congress leader confided that mining scam tainted Mr Singh was under pressure from the BJP and has been warned that he will have to face investigations by Central agencies.

Tags: siddaramaiah, b. shivayogi

