The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 | Last Update : 02:14 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP rejigs state units before LS, Assembly polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 19, 2018, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2018, 2:08 am IST

The party is expected to bring in a new state unit chief in Rajasthan where Ashok Parnami resigned from the top post.

BJP president Amit Shah
 BJP president Amit Shah

New Delhi: Alarmed by recent setbacks in bypolls ahead of Assembly elections in states under BJP rule, the party high command has initiated steps for appointment of new state unit chiefs in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where elections are scheduled later this year.

The BJP appointed Rakesh Singh, 55, as the new party president in Madhya Pradesh, replacing Nand Kumar Chauhan. The party also is expected to bring in a new state unit chief in Rajasthan where Ashok Parnami resigned from the top post. BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit chief K. Hari Babu  also resigned on Wednesday.

Mr Singh, the newly-appointed Madhya Prade-sh unit chief, belongs to the backward caste and is also the party’s chief whip in Lok Sabha. The three-term MP representing Jabalpur in the Lok Sabha is seen as a dynamic leader with vast organisational experience and the party hopes that he will be able to use its strong organisation to ward off damage due to any perceived anti-incumbency in the state where the BJP has been in power for 15 years.

According to sources in Bhopal, Mr Singh’s name was finalised at the BJP’s state core group meeting last night. The meeting was also attended by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP organisational secretary Ram Lal.

Speculation is rife that the party could also change its Chhattisgarh unit chief Dharamlal Kaushik. Assembly elections are scheduled by the end of this year in Madhya Pradesh, Rajast-han and Chattisgarh. The polls in these three states are being treated by all parties as a semi-final before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A party statement said that Mr Chauhan, Mr Parmani and Mr Babu have been made members of its national executive.

Sources said Union rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was in contention for the post of the party president in Madhya Pradesh, will be its campaign committee chief in the state.

With feedback suggesting trouble for the BJP in all coming elections, the party brass could go on in for further revamp in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the BJP has been facing major challenges, including farmer and dalit agitations.

In Andhra Pradesh, the BJP’s focus is to strengthen its organisation after ruling the TDP walked out of the NDA over the issue of special category status for the state. The southern state will go to polls next year along with the Lok Sabha elections.

After stepping down, Mr Pranami said, “I will continue to work in accordance with the responsibilities given to me as a disciplined party worker.”

When asked if his decision was a fallout of the BJP’s defeat in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls in Alwar and Ajmer, Mr Parnami, who is an MLA from Jaipur’s Adarsh Nagar constituency, said, “Any defeat or victory is a collective responsibility and individuals are not responsible.”

Tags: assembly elections, 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra singh tomar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Chai-story: Pune couple give up engineering jobs to open tea-shop

2

Jesus is 'alien' from Venus, landed spaceship on mountain in Britain, claims cult

3

World Heritage Day: 43 places in India yet to be recognised

4

World Heritage Day: Here’s taking a look at 36 heritage sites in India

5

Cat still alive after being thrown 100ft from a tower block window

more

Editors' Picks

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

more

ALSO FROMLife

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham