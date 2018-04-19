Amit Shah vows to book Hindu activists’ killers

The BJP national president also said that after the BJP came to power in Maharashtra, the suicides of farmers have decreased.

Bengaluru: BJP national president Amit Shah has declared that if his party comes to power, it will book all those accused of involvement in the killing of pro-Hindutva activists after the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah came to power in Karnataka in 2013.

Addressing party workers at the sprawling Palace Grounds on Wednesday, Mr Shah accused the Siddaramaiah government of providing protection to the accused who killed pro-Hindutva and BJP workers and said the BJP, if it forms the next government, will book them.

The BJP national president also said that after the BJP came to power in Maharashtra, the suicides of farmers have decreased, primarily because the state government there has taken proactive measures to protect the interests of the farmers. This was an indirect attack on CM Siddaramaiah whose tenure saw a high number of farmer suicides.