Yogi Adityanath lays down rules for ministers

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 19, 2017, 2:35 am IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2017, 2:30 am IST

BJP govt in UP completes one eventful month in office.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: As he completes one month in office, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has formulated a code of conduct for all his ministers.

The chief minister, in a note to his council of ministers has said that the code of conduct is to be strictly followed by all in order to ensure transparency and accountability in public life.

He has asked the ministers to submit details of their movable and immovable property at the earliest. Earlier, on March 19, the chief minister had given 15 days’ time to the ministers for this but most of them are yet to furnish the details.

The code of conduct requires all ministers to disclose if they have partnership with any company or firm and also furnish details of their income and occupation before they became ministers. All ministers will have to update information at the end of each financial year.

The ministers are further required to give details of their relatives, if any, who have taken or are taking government contracts. The chief minister has advised his ministers to avoid this as far as possible and said that they should not do any business that can be influenced by their status as ministers.

The ministers have also been asked to disclose the amount of gold and silver that they possess.

Yogi Adityanath has also asked his ministers to avoid pomp and pageantry and stay away from giving and attending lavish dinners and parties.

All gifts above the value of Rs 5,000 will have to be deposited in the state treasury and ministers will not accept cash gifts at political functions.

The chief minister’s code of conduct now makes it mandatory for ministers to stay in government circuit houses during official tours. In the past, ministers opted for five-star hotels during their tours and their departments were made to foot the bills.

The chief minister, sources said, was determined to stay away from any taint of corruption on his government and wanted his ministers to strictly follow the code of conduct.

