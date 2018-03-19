The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 19, 2018 | Last Update : 07:09 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP: Rahul’s rhetoric that of a loser, has no substance

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 19, 2018, 5:07 am IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2018, 6:35 am IST

Without naming Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi had launched an attack on him in his nearly hour-long speech.

Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
 Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday brushed off the scathing series of accusations made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, calling it the “rhetoric of a loser, devoid of substance”.

“The Congress president and his party loses no opportunity to mock the Hindu religion and its rituals. The story he narrated of some priest asking him for a wall of gold for the temple is an example. This is a party that has questioned the very existence of Shri Ram. I would only suggest that he not go to quack priests but genuine ones,” said Ms Sith-araman, soon after Mr Gandhi’s speech at the 84th Congress plenary.

Responding to the Congress president’s remarks on BJP chief Amit Shah, Ms Sithar-aman said: “It is astonishing that the Congress president chooses to name the president of the BJP and says he is a murder accused. He has been cleared by a court. The charge does not hold, even though the charge was a complete conspiracy against him. It was a conspiracy based on fraud and you continue to say this.”

Without naming Mr Shah, Mr Gandhi had launched an attack on him in his nearly hour-long speech. “They will accept a man accused of murder as the president of the BJP, but the people will never accept the same in the Congress Party,” he had said.

On Mr Gandhi’s accusations that the government was curbing the independence of the media and the judiciary, Ms Sitharaman reminded the Congress leader of the Emergency imposed by his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the controversial defamation bill, seen as an instrument to curb free speech, planned by the government led by his father Rajiv Gandhi.

“Since when has the Congress become the protector of the judiciary? Do I have to remind how Indira Gandhi treated the judiciary when one verdict went against them? Rajiv Gandhi in 1988 almost brought the bill and during that phase how many cases were filed against the media? And their son and grandson is talking about press freedom,” Ms Sitharaman said.

She also termed as a fake narrative the attempts to share Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s name with fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi and ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi. “Rahul Gandhi pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing a name with Nirav and Lalit Modi is an attempt at a fake narrative. Mr Gandhi, who is out on bail in the National Herald case, shares a surname with the Father of the Nation... Is that a reflection on the Mahatma? I’m not comparing the PM with Mahatma Gandhi, just the spuriousness of this comparison”, she said.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, rahul gandhi, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

2

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

3

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

4

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

5

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Niger Tuareg Festival sees celebration of culture

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham