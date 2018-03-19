The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 19, 2018 | Last Update : 11:36 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP govt in UP spent 1st yr removing ‘samjwadi’ from schemes: Akhilesh

PTI
Published : Mar 19, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2018, 9:58 am IST

Akhilesh Yadav said that deviating from the 'real issues' was the character of the BJP and only the regional forces 'can stop its march'.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that farmers, traders, youth and women were facing difficulties in the BJP rule. (Photo: Twitter)
 Akhilesh Yadav claimed that farmers, traders, youth and women were facing difficulties in the BJP rule. (Photo: Twitter)

Lucknow:  Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has "not done anything significant" so far, as he targeted the BJP, which will be completing its one year in power in the state today.

He said that deviating from the "real issues" was the character of the BJP and only the regional forces "can stop its march", according to a statement issued by his party.

The former chief minister, who was attending a programme organised by a news channel, said, "The government of Yogi Adityanath has spent its first year in office by removing the word 'Samajwadi' from various schemes."

"The BJP has divided the society in the name of religion and festivals. It has duped the people after making a number of promises in its election manifesto. Deviating from the real issues is the character of this party (BJP), and only the regional forces can stop its march," he said.

He claimed that farmers, traders, youth and women were facing difficulties in the BJP rule. "The BJP government has zero sensitivity. This government has virtually destroyed helpline services like Dial-100, 1090 women power line besides 108 and 102 ambulance service," he alleged.

"The public is disenchanted with the BJP governments - both at the centre and in the state. This effect was seen in the outcome of the recently-held Lok Sabha by-elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The people have rejected the BJP and this will be visible in 2019," Yadav said.

Tags: samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav, yogi adityanath, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

2

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule world

3

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

4

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

5

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham