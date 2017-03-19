Yogi Adityanath 'requested me for 2 deputy CMs': Venkaiah

Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

BJP's Yogi Adityanath (C) elected Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, K P Muriya (L Deputy CM) and Dinesh Sharma (R Deputy CM) showing victory sign with Venkaiah Naidu after the meeting in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: BJP leader Yogi Adityanath, who was on Sunday sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, had requested Parliamentary Affairs Minister Venkaiah Naidu for two deputy chief ministers in the state.

“He openly requested me for two Deputy CMs who would help him as Uttar Pradesh is a big state. The trio will be a good combination,” Naidu told ANI.

Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday at the swearing in ceremony held at Lucknow's Kanshiram Smriti Upvan.

Ahead of the ceremony, Naidu said, “Yogi is an honest man; nobody can raise a finger on his commitment. Also, winning from the same seat five times isn’t a small thing”.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Adityanath’s family members, who were elated over his ascension to the throne of the state, also attended the event.

"From the beginning, he had his aim high, especially of serving the people. Now that he has become the Chief Minister, I'm really very happy and proud of him. Whatever he decided in life so far has been correct and I solely stand by him. My excitement at a high right now, that's the reason why I'm so proud of him," Adityanath's father told ANI.

Resonating similar views, Adityanath's sister too expressed her delight on his success and wished him good luck.

"We remained glued to our television yesterday awaiting the news. Then, we celebrated and burst crackers. I wish him success and good luck to rule over the state keeping in mind the priority of the people," she said.

Yogi Adityanath, a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, was unanimously elected BJP Legislature Party leader at a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs in Lucknow last evening. He, later, met the Governor and staked claim to form the government in the state.

The 44-year-old leader is considered a divisive political figure, enjoys considerable popularity in the state and is known to make provocative statements, be it about Islam or Pakistan.