‘Steer clear of controversial remarks’: Shiv Sena to UP CM designate Yogi Adityanath

The Shiv Sena leader also opined that despite Adityanath’s appointment, the Ram temple in Ayodhya will not be built.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena gave a wide berth to the controversy and the cries of outrage by the Opposition over Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath being given the reigns of Uttar Pradesh, however, the party added a word of advice for the firebrand priest turned politician.

Speaking to ANI here, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "I have no comments to offer on this as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government can appoint anyone as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh according to their will."

When asked if the controversial MP, known for his provocative statements, could handle UP, Raut said that it's best if Adityanath steered clear of making notorious remarks, as it will create chaos in the state.

"The controversial remarks won't work now as he will be the next chief minister of the Uttar Pradesh, India's largest state. If in case he does make such remarks, it will create chaos in the state. Now he should talk about development," he said.

Commenting on the Ram temple promise in Ayodhya, Raut asserted that if the Ram temple will not be built even after Yogi Adityanath appointment as UP chief minister, it will never get constructed.

The BJP named Yogi Adityanath as the next Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister while Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma have been appointed as the deputy chief ministers of the state on Saturday.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said the oath-taking ceremony would take place at 2:15 pm on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

Adityanath had flown to New Delhi on Saturday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath, a five-time MP from the Gorakhpur constituency, was the youngest member of the 12th Lok Sabha at the age of 26.

Currently, Adityanath serves as the Mahant of Guru Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, following the death of Mahanth Aavaidyanath on September 12, 2014.

The other contenders in the race were Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union Minister Manoj Sinha, BJP leader Shrikant Sharma and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.