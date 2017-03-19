The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Mar 19, 2017

India, Politics

LIVE: Adityanath sworn-in as UP CM; focus on development, says BJP

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Mar 19, 2017, 2:26 pm IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2017, 2:49 pm IST

Adityanath, the controversial mascot of hardline Hindutva, was named as next CM of UP, in a move by the BJP that took many by surprise.

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister at Lucknow's Smriti Upvan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister at Lucknow's Smriti Upvan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Lucknow: The swearing in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the 21st Chief minister of Uttar Pradesh took place Sunday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.

The ceremony, held at Kanshiram Smriti Upvan, in Lucknow will see a number of VIPs, including chief ministers of 11 states, besides BJP parliamentary board members and other dignitaries.

Here are the highlights of the event:

  • Oath ceremony of 43 ministers commences
  • Dinesh Sharma takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh
  • Keshav Prasad Maurya takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.
  • Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister; leaders congratulate him
  • PM Narendra Modi arrives at Lucknow's Smriti Upvan to attend  swearing in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as UP CM

Along with Adityanath, two Deputy Chief Ministers - Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, and the Cabinet ministers also took their oath.

Meanwhile, the CM designate had taken stock of the preparations for the event on Sunday.

"The list of ministers to be sworn in has reached Raj Bhavan and they are being informed," a Rajbhawan official said.

Deputy CM designate Dinesh Sharma, who is also the Mayor of Lucknow, said, "We all are karyakarta (workers) of BJP. Whatever role and responsibility will be given, we will work on it and give good governance."

After taking charge, Adityanath is expected to hold a meeting with ministers in which some important decisions will be taken, party's "sankalp patra" (manifesto) said.

The 44-year-old priest-turned-politician will be addressing his first press conference in the evening after taking charge as the Chief Minister, BJP sources said.

Commenting on Adityanath's elevation as the Chief Minister of the most populous state, Union Minister Uma Bharti said, "Narendra Modi becoming PM and younger brother Yogi Adityanath becoming CM are the best news of 21st century."

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the swearing in ceremony and around 30,000 policemen have been stationed at the venue.

Adityanath, the controversial mascot of hardline Hindutva, was on Saturday named as next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in a move by the BJP that took many by surprise.

