Lalu Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi in a Twitter banter over UP CM's swearing-in

Lucknow: Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi for not being invited in the swearing-in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet government, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday mocked the former by saying, "Tum bhi kaan chhidva lo, sir chhilva lo, vesh badal lo. Shayad tumhara kuch bhala ho jaye. Zada dukhi mat hona, ye log tumhe shapath graham mei nahi bulaya."

Lalu's response came after the senior BJP leader tried to take a jibe at him by saying that Lalu is in a state of shock by BJP leader Yogi Adityanath's Chief Ministership.

"Yogi ke banne se itne sadme mei hai ki kya gaali de samajh nahi aa raha hai."

Modi's tweet came in the wake of Lalu Yadav's comments over Adityanath's ascension as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

This is not the first time Sushil Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. He had earlier mocked Lalu saying that by making his 'wife the chief minister and his sons ministers', he has not allowed anyone else in his party to come forward.