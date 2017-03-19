The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 19, 2017 | Last Update : 06:25 PM IST

India, Politics

Lalu Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi in a Twitter banter over UP CM's swearing-in

ANI
Published : Mar 19, 2017, 6:16 pm IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2017, 6:21 pm IST

Lalu's response came after the BJP leader took a jibe at him by saying that Lalu is in a state of shock by Adityanath's Chief Ministership.

RJD party leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo: File)
 RJD party leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi for not being invited in the swearing-in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet government, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday mocked the former by saying, "Tum bhi kaan chhidva lo, sir chhilva lo, vesh badal lo. Shayad tumhara kuch bhala ho jaye. Zada dukhi mat hona, ye log tumhe shapath graham mei nahi bulaya."

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sushil Kumar Modi's tweets.

Lalu's response came after the senior BJP leader tried to take a jibe at him by saying that Lalu is in a state of shock by BJP leader Yogi Adityanath's Chief Ministership.

"Yogi ke banne se itne sadme mei hai ki kya gaali de samajh nahi aa raha hai."

Modi's tweet came in the wake of Lalu Yadav's comments over Adityanath's ascension as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

This is not the first time Sushil Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. He had earlier mocked Lalu saying that by making his 'wife the chief minister and his sons ministers', he has not allowed anyone else in his party to come forward.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, sushil kumar modi, rashtriya janata dal, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Footage of woman fighting out of a devastating mudslide

2

Australia teen 'punches crocodile' in miracle escape

3

Planning to quit smoking, drinking for kids: Shah Rukh Khan

4

MS Dhoni files complaint against stolen mobile phones in hotel fire

5

Video: After sets put on fire in Kolhapur, now Bhansali's effigy burnt in Mumbai

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham