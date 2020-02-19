Kamal Nath plays safe on NPR

Talking to reporters here, Mr Nath said “We will examine the issue. We have no plan to implement it now.”

Bhopal: Amid mounting pressure from a powerful faction in ruling Congress to reject National Population Register (NPR), exercise for which is scheduled to begin on April 1 next, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday sought to play safe indicating that he would take the call on it after reviewing the whole issue.

The chief minister has sought to play safe on NPR even as he had earlier categorically said that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would not be implemented in MP under Congress regime.