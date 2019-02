Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao expands cabinet, inducts 10 ministers

Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Jagadeesh Reddy, Etela Rajendhar and others, took oath as Ministers.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday expanded his cabinet.

The ministers who have sworn in today in the presence of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan, are A Indrakaran Reddy (Nirmal), Talasani Srinivasa Yadav (Sanathnagar), V Prashanth Reddy (Balkonda), Ch Malla Reddy (Medchal), G Jagadish Reddy (Suryapet), S Niranjan Reddy (Wanaparthy), V Srinivasa Goud (Mahabubnagar), Eatela Rajender (Huzurabad), Errabelli Dayakar Rao (Palakurthi) and Koppula Ehswar (Dharmapuri).

The ministers are expected to be allotted their portfolios soon.