Pulwama terror attack: Pak nationals in Rajasthan warned to leave within 48 Hours

ANI
Rajasthan: Following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14, in which more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed, the Bikaner administration has issued a list of orders under section 144 of CrPC. The District Magistrate in an order on Monday said that Pakistan nationals in Rajasthan's Bikaner have been asked to leave the city within 48 hours.

Indian citizens have been asked not to employ any Pakistan citizens and not have any direct or indirect business relationship with the neighbouring country.

"In the matter of receiving spoof calls from Pakistan, no citizen through any medium of telecommunication will exchange any kind of army or sensitive information to unknown persons. Any person of Bikaner district will not use sim cards registered in Pakistan," according to the order.

The order is applicable for two months, but would not be applicable to Pakistan citizens who have registered with the foreigner's registration officer, the district administration said.

On Friday, India withdrew the Most Favoured Nation status accorded to Pakistan – a day after the Pulwama terror attack.

Tags: terror attack, pulwama, crpf, jammu and kashmir, pakistan
Location: India, Rajasthan, Bikaner

