Bihar CM must step down, says Opposition

A similar demand was made by RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha a day earlier.

Patna; The Bihar Assembly on Monday witnessed noisy scenes with RJD-led Opposition protesting and demanding the resignation of chief minister Nitish Kumar over the Muzaffarpur shelter home issue.

The controversy was created when the one of the accused submitted a petition in the special POCSO court recently demanding CBI probe against the Bihar chief minister and others in connection with the case.

RJD leaders said that a fair probe into the shelter home sexual abuse issue was not possible if the CM continued on the post and blamed the state government of shielding the people involved.

“Kumar, who keeps talking about maintaining high standards in politics, mu-st resign and allow agencies to carry out the fair probe in the case”, former chief minister Rabri Devi said.

A similar demand was made by RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha a day earlier.