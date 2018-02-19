The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 19, 2018 | Last Update : 12:08 PM IST

India, Politics

Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth before political plunge

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 19, 2018, 6:39 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2018, 6:40 am IST

Rajinikanth wished his friend Kamal well in politics and said he would seek divine intervention by praying to god.

Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan during a meeting in Chennai. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan during a meeting in Chennai. (Photo: Asian Age)

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday drove to his long-time co-star Rajinikanth’s Poes Garden residence and personally invited him for the launch of his political journey on Wednesday from Rameswaram.

However, the superstar, who has already announced his intention to contest the next Assembly polls, politely turned down the request from Kamal, saying, “Our styles are different.”

Kamal and Rajini have been friends for nearly four decades after they first met on the sets of Aboorva Raagangal – the K Balachander movie through which the latter was introduced to the Tamil cinema world. However, their paths and style — both in cinema and their personal life — have been different.

“Even in cinema, my style is different and his style is different. But our motives are the same — to do good for the society and people of Tamil Nadu,” Rajinikanth said after receiving his friend Kamal at his palatial bungalow and posing for pictures with him. Rajinikanth’s statement makes it clear that the duo have decided to chart their own career in politics as well as they prepare to launch political parties.

Rajinikanth wished his friend Kamal well in politics and said he would seek divine intervention by praying to god. Kamal had last week said alliance with Rajinikanth was not possible as long as “his hue was saffron.”

Kamal has been indicating that he was not too keen on joining hands with Rajinikanth in politics and his statement on Thursday just reinforces his thought on the crucial question as he prepares to take his political plunge later this month. And it is no secret that Kamal and Rajinikanth’s ideologies are poles apart from each other — the former is a rationalist and the latter a devout Hindu who has promised to practice “spiritual politics.”

As he prepares to launch his state-wide tour as a precursor to his political launch from Rameswaram on Wednesday, Kamal has been calling on “people whom I like” and today’s outing to Rajinikanth’s residence was based on his belief.

“This is a significant journey in my life. I informed Rajini when I took the decision of taking a plunge into politics. Now, when I embark on my journey, I want to meet all those who are close to my heart. That’s why I am here.”

“The meeting is not related to politics. It is just out of friendship. Our meeting (today) may seem something new. But we have been friends for 40 years,” Kamal said.

Tags: kamal haasan, rajinikanth, tamil cinema, rameswaram
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Party will provide free sanitary napkins if voted to power: Mahila Congress

2

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

3

Rani on cursing, abusing hubby Aditya Chopra, their first meet, his 3 favourite Fs

4

Winds on wings: Dutch flight makes emergency landing as man ‘won’t stop farting’

5

Hrithik Roshan vs Emraan Hashmi: Cheat India to release with Super 30 on Republic Day

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham