Gujarat civic polls: BJP assuming lead in 39 municipalities, Cong in 26

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 19, 2018, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2018, 11:53 am IST

The civic polls are crucial for BJP as well as the Cong, coming right after the keenly-contested Gujarat Assembly elections in Dec, 2017.

The civic polls which took place on Saturday saw a voter turnout of 64.4 per cent and cover 28 districts of Gujarat. (Photo: Representational | File)
 The civic polls which took place on Saturday saw a voter turnout of 64.4 per cent and cover 28 districts of Gujarat. (Photo: Representational | File)

Ahmedabad: Counting for Gujarat Municipal Corporation polls started earlier on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assuming an early lead in 39 municipalities while the Congress is leading in 26.

Other parties are leading in three municipalities in the state.

The civic polls which took place on Saturday saw a voter turnout of 64.4 per cent and cover 28 districts of Gujarat.

BJP currently rules 59 out of the 75 municipal corporations in the state.

The civic polls are crucial for the BJP as well as the Congress, coming right after the keenly-contested Gujarat Assembly elections in December, 2017.

Tags: gujarat municipal corporation polls, bjp, congress, gujarat assembly elections
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

