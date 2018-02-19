The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 19, 2018 | Last Update : 12:08 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP MP cleans school toilet with bare hands

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 19, 2018, 3:23 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2018, 3:24 am IST

The video grab also caught Mr Mishra bathing some students of the school and even scrubbing their feet.

Janardan Misra
 Janardan Misra

Bhopal: There can perhaps be no cheaper and better “promotional exercise” than this. A BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh visits a school in his constituency and then suddenly enters the toilet which he finds clogged.

As his “personal” camera follows him, he inserts his bare hands inside the toilet without any hesitation to clear the soils stuck in the pit.

During a recent visit to a school in Rewa’s Khajuha village, Rewa Janardan Misra learnt that the students haven’t been able to use the school’s toilet as it was clogged. The MP immediately rolled up his sleeves, sat on his haunches and began clearing the blockage with his bare hands. He then uploads the video of his “cleanliness drive” on his Twitter account, drawing media attention.

The video released on Twitter showed Mr Mishra dipping his bare hands into the toilet to unclog it of the soils stuck inside despite being pleaded by people, not seen in the clip, to stop doing this.

Mr Mishra was then seen in the clip flushing water into the toilet to check if it started functioning.

The video grab also caught Mr Mishra bathing some students of the school and even scrubbing their feet.

Apparently to project himself as a die-hard supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet programme, Swachchh Bharat Abhiyan, he was seen in the video clip clipping grown finger nails of the students and giving them sermons on hygiene.

Tags: swachchh bharat abhiyan, janardan misra
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Party will provide free sanitary napkins if voted to power: Mahila Congress

2

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

3

Rani on cursing, abusing hubby Aditya Chopra, their first meet, his 3 favourite Fs

4

Winds on wings: Dutch flight makes emergency landing as man ‘won’t stop farting’

5

Hrithik Roshan vs Emraan Hashmi: Cheat India to release with Super 30 on Republic Day

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham