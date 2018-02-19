BJP MP cleans school toilet with bare hands

The video grab also caught Mr Mishra bathing some students of the school and even scrubbing their feet.

Bhopal: There can perhaps be no cheaper and better “promotional exercise” than this. A BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh visits a school in his constituency and then suddenly enters the toilet which he finds clogged.

As his “personal” camera follows him, he inserts his bare hands inside the toilet without any hesitation to clear the soils stuck in the pit.

During a recent visit to a school in Rewa’s Khajuha village, Rewa Janardan Misra learnt that the students haven’t been able to use the school’s toilet as it was clogged. The MP immediately rolled up his sleeves, sat on his haunches and began clearing the blockage with his bare hands. He then uploads the video of his “cleanliness drive” on his Twitter account, drawing media attention.

The video released on Twitter showed Mr Mishra dipping his bare hands into the toilet to unclog it of the soils stuck inside despite being pleaded by people, not seen in the clip, to stop doing this.

Mr Mishra was then seen in the clip flushing water into the toilet to check if it started functioning.

The video grab also caught Mr Mishra bathing some students of the school and even scrubbing their feet.

Apparently to project himself as a die-hard supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet programme, Swachchh Bharat Abhiyan, he was seen in the video clip clipping grown finger nails of the students and giving them sermons on hygiene.