The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 19, 2017 | Last Update : 03:41 AM IST

India, Politics

Tamil Nadu Governor to release booklet on Jayalalithaa illness aftermath

THE ASIAN AGE. | CH VM KRISHNA RAO
Published : Feb 19, 2017, 3:17 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2017, 3:23 am IST

The booklet ends with the circumstances leading to Rao inviting Palanisami to form government.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao (Photo: AP)
 Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu acting governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao will be releasing a booklet on the happenings in the state from the time J. Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital in critical condition on September 23 to February 16, when he invited E. Palanisami to form gove rnment.

This is the first time a governor will be issuing a factsheet while in office regarding developments that involve his own role in the change of governments in order to put the “Raj Bhavan’s record straight”, sources said.

Mr Rao initially wanted to issue a communiqué on the lines of the one issued for the first time, by President K.R. Narayanan in 1998 on the events after the I.K. Gujral ministry submitted its resignation that ultimately led to the dissolution of Parliament and fresh elections. However, Mr Rao settled on bringing out a booklet.

Sources indicated that the bookled would cover Jayalalithaa’s admission in hospital, allotment of portfolios held by her to her Cabinet colleagues, O. Panneerselvam being asked to convene Cabinet meetings, the death of Jayalalithaa, Mr Panneerselvam being made chief minister, his resignation, the election of V.K. Sasikala as AIADMK Legislature Party leader and her staking claim to form government.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court upheld the trial court’s verdict in a disproportionate assets case, and Ms Sasikala surrendered and went to prison to complete the remainder of her four-year jail term.

The booklet ends with the circumstances leading to Mr Rao inviting Mr Palanisami to form government.

According to sources, the booklet will mention that Mr Rao rushed to Chennai on October 1 after seeing rumours that Jayalalithaa had been declared dead.

Dr Rao went to Apollo Hospital and saw for himself that Jayalalithaa was getting treatment. He then went to Raj Bhavan and issued an official communiqué on her heath.

“As the Governor had played a key role in all these happenings, he has decided to put everything on record, since he believes there are doubts being expressed by different quarters about the role of the Governor,” the source added.

It is believed that Mr Rao will mention the constitutional issues, precedents and options before him while not inviting Sasikala to form government before the Supreme Court judgement, and the advise tendered by legal pundits including Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi suggesting a composite floor test and the Governor rejecting the idea.

This booklet form part of the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan records since Mr Rao may not be have the additional responsibility as acting Governor for long, the source said.

Tags: j jayalalithaa, vidyasagar rao, panneerselvam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

UK woman dubbed 'Queen of Benefits', addicted to getting pregnant

2

India's only live volcano active again after 150 years

3

Video | Take a ‘live’ look at the Earth from the ISS in real time

4

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay's lavish star-studded reception!

5

Inmate-run beauty salon for public in Kerala's Central Prison

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham