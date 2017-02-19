The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 19, 2017 | Last Update : 05:12 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul took cycle ride after khaat sabha flop, says Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published : Feb 19, 2017, 5:01 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2017, 5:03 am IST

The bicycle is the poll symbol of Samajwadi Party. The Congress and the SP recently entered into an alliance in UP.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Jalaun (UP): Union home minister Rajnath Singh Saturday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress vice-president had to ride the “bicycle” when his much-hyped “khaat sabha” failed to draw crowd.

“When Congress realised that it would not be able to muster enough votes in the ongoing Assembly elections through khaat sabha, it decided to ride the bicycle,” Mr Singh said at an election rally in Madhogarh Assembly constituency in the district.

The bicycle is the poll symbol of Samajwadi Party. The Congress and the SP recently entered into an alliance in UP.

Ridiculing Mr Gandhi’s “khaat sabha” campaign, Mr Singh said, “Assemblies are generally held in halls or fields. But it is for the first time that I have seen khaat sabha (meeting on cots).”

“When Congress realised that the party would not be able muster votes through khaat sabha, it immediately took a bicycle ride to salvage itself. However, the bicycle he is riding, is punctured,” the home minister said.

Showering praise on the voters of UP, the former chief minister said the historic and overwhelming majority which the voters gave to BJP and its allies helped the NDA form government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP and its allies bagged 73 out of 80 seats in the politically crucial state.

“This was certainly a significant moment in India’s politics as it was for the time that a non-Congress political party was given a clear mandate,” said Mr Singh, who is also a member of Parliament from Lucknow. 

Tags: rajnath singh, rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Jalaun

MOST POPULAR

1

UK woman dubbed 'Queen of Benefits', addicted to getting pregnant

2

India's only live volcano active again after 150 years

3

Video | Take a ‘live’ look at the Earth from the ISS in real time

4

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay's lavish star-studded reception!

5

Inmate-run beauty salon for public in Kerala's Central Prison

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham