

MLAs huddle at resort, Rio set to take over as Nagaland CM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 19, 2017, 1:28 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2017, 1:25 am IST

Neiphiu Rio (Photo: PTI)
Guwahati: Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio is set to be the state’s new chief minister as more than 40 MLAs, including many from the ruling NPF and some Independents in the 60-member Assembly, have proposed his name for the top job. 

The MLAs want chief minister T.R. Zeliang to go after six weeks of political crisis and violence that began with his decision to give 33 per cent reservation to women in local body elections. Top Naga groups have opposed the reservation, saying it is against their tradition and violates their constitutional rights.

A senior functionary of the ruling party said that the decision for a change of guard was taken after a meeting between CM Zeliang and his predecessor Rio in New Delhi.

Pointing out that nearly 50 MLAs, including Independents, have signed a letter of support for Mr Rio, sources said that the legislators are camping in a resort at Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Earlier on Wednesday, 42 of the 49 party legislators had unanimously supported NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu as their new leader to break the deadlock between agitating groups and the government. Sources said that governor P.B. Acharya, Mr Zeliang and Mr Rio reached Nagaland on Saturday.

Mr Zeliang and Mr Rio left for Kaziranga to meet the legislators to decide the course for transition of power in the state.

Sources said that it was difficult for Mr Zeliang to continue. Sources, however,  said that BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, in consultation with NSA Ajit Doval and interlocutor for Naga peace talks R.N. Ravi, had a meeting with Mr Rio on Friday in which a roadmap for smooth transition of power was drawn. The BJP said it would continue to be a part of the ruling alliance in Nagaland.  

Tags: t.r. zeliang, neiphiu rio, ajit doval
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

