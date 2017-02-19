The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Feb 19, 2017

India, Politics

Legislators betrayed Amma, says Panneerselvam

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 19, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2017, 2:42 am IST

The Palanisami government won the confidence vote in the state Assembly by a comfortable 122-11 margin after high drama and bedlam in the House.

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam at the state secretariat in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam at the state secretariat in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Saying that the legislators who voted for Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palanisami during the vote of confidence in the Assembly on Saturday betrayed late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, former CM O. Panneerselvam said the people of the state would decide whether Mr Palanisami’s victory was valid or not.

“From 11 am till 3 pm, the DMK members were forcibly evicted and injured (in the process) and the resolution (electing Edappadi K. Palanisami) was passed in the Assembly. This is against democracy. Whether this is valid or not, it is the people who will deliver the real verdict,” Mr Panneerselvam said, expressing his sympathies to the DMK members.

Speaking to reporters at the secretariat after his rival was announced victorious, he said the MLAs would know the people’s feelings when they visit their respective Assembly constituencies. “A situation will arise where they will be questioned when visiting the constituency,” he added.

“We are Amma’s team. We will gain massive support in future and ensure Amma’s rule to bloom. Justice will triumph,” Mr Panneerselvam said and emphasised that his struggle would continue until Jayalalithaa’s rule was formed in the state.

He said his supporters had requested the Speaker to allow MLAs staying in the resort to visit their constituencies before the confidence vote.

On the appointment of AIADMK general secretary V. K. Sasikala’s family members to top party posts, he said, “if Jayalalihaa was alive, she would have continued to ensure that they did not have any access to the party." “Today the fight is between the followers of Amma and Sasikala. The team led by Amma (Jayalalithaa) will win,” he added.
 
Sitting MLA Semmalai, who was appointed as the party whip by the O. Panneerselvam camp said, “the battle is over and the Dharma Yudham (war for justice) has begun.”

Former minister K. Pandiarajan said the legalities of the Assembly resolution would be examined. “The Dharma Yudham will be taken to every nook and corner of the state,” he added.

Tags: edappadi k. palanisami, j jayalalithaa, o. panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

