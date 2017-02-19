BJP at risk in Uttar Pradesh with no CM face?

Feedback from the first and second phases of polling suggests that as there is no “major issue” to consolidate behind the BJP.

BJP’s inability to project a chief ministerial candidate in this politically crucial state is a key factor for this “silence”.

New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh prepares for the third phase of polling, the BJP seemed to be concerned over “silence” among it’s core Hindutva votebank.

Ground reports reaching the BJP high command and also the feedback with the RSS indicate that the Hindutva votebank is “confused” on a number of issues. BJP’s inability to project a chief ministerial candidate in this politically crucial state is a key factor for this “silence”.

Feedback from the first and second phases of polling suggests that as there is no “major issue” to consolidate behind the BJP, the Hindu votebank could also look for other options and the SP is the “best alternative.”

Unlike earlier when the Hindu votebank was “prompt” in its replies, the feedback suggests that most of the replies when asked who will they vote or voted for, have been “dekhte hain (let’s see).”

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi is BJP’s mascot in the UP polls, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav remains the first choice of this votebank for the top post in the state.

However, there is a concern whether Mr Yadav would continue with his development agenda or “pursue the communal politics” as “done” by his party “under SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.” The feedback suggests that Mr Modi’s popularity remains intact, and many agree that BJP is giving a tough fight to both the regional heavyweights — SP and BSP — on almost all the Assembly constituencies.

But lack of a chief ministerial candidate with the BJP is a concern with this votebank, who is also miffed with BSP supremo Mayawati, who they feel is “only wooing Muslims.”