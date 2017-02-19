The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 19, 2017 | Last Update : 02:10 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP at risk in Uttar Pradesh with no CM face?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 19, 2017, 1:35 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2017, 1:34 am IST

Feedback from the first and second phases of polling suggests that as there is no “major issue” to consolidate behind the BJP.

BJP’s inability to project a chief ministerial candidate in this politically crucial state is a key factor for this “silence”.
 BJP’s inability to project a chief ministerial candidate in this politically crucial state is a key factor for this “silence”.

New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh prepares for the third phase of polling, the BJP seemed to be concerned over “silence” among it’s core Hindutva votebank. 

Ground reports reaching the BJP high command and also the feedback with the RSS indicate that the Hindutva votebank is “confused” on a number of issues. BJP’s inability to project a chief ministerial candidate in this politically crucial state is a key factor for this “silence”.

Feedback from the first and second phases of polling suggests that as there is no “major issue” to consolidate behind the BJP, the Hindu votebank could also look for other options and the SP is the “best alternative.” 

Unlike earlier when the Hindu votebank was “prompt” in its replies, the feedback suggests that most of the replies when asked who will they vote or voted for, have been “dekhte hain (let’s see).”  

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi is BJP’s mascot in the UP polls, chief minister Akhilesh Yadav remains the first choice of this votebank for the top post in the state. 

However, there is a concern whether Mr Yadav would continue with his development agenda or “pursue the communal politics” as “done” by his party “under SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.” The feedback suggests that Mr Modi’s popularity remains intact, and many agree that BJP is giving a tough fight to both the regional heavyweights — SP and BSP — on almost all the Assembly constituencies. 

But lack of a chief ministerial candidate with the BJP is a concern with this votebank, who is also miffed with BSP supremo Mayawati, who they feel is “only wooing Muslims.” 

Tags: narendra modi, akhilesh yadav, hindu votebank
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UK woman dubbed 'Queen of Benefits', addicted to getting pregnant

2

India's only live volcano active again after 150 years

3

Video | Take a ‘live’ look at the Earth from the ISS in real time

4

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay's lavish star-studded reception!

5

Inmate-run beauty salon for public in Kerala's Central Prison

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham