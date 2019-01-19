The Asian Age | News

Mamata Banerjee’s show of unity a show of hypocrisy: BJP’s Babul Supriyo

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 19, 2019, 2:00 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2019, 2:14 pm IST

‘The people are aware, can see that the only thing didi has given is big posters & nothing else,’ Babul Supriyo shared on social media.

Almost 25 opposition leaders are expected to share the stage with CM Mamata Banerjee at the 'United India Rally' aimed at galvanizing the opposition parties against the BJP. (Photo: ANI | File)
 Almost 25 opposition leaders are expected to share the stage with CM Mamata Banerjee at the 'United India Rally' aimed at galvanizing the opposition parties against the BJP. (Photo: ANI | File)

Kolkata: Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo, just spoke, lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mega opposition rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground today. He let out a series of tweets and described the event as a "rally of unity of corrupt leaders and show of hypocrisy."

 

 

Almost 25 opposition leaders are expected to share the stage with CM Mamata Banerjee at the 'United India Rally' aimed at galvanizing the opposition parties against the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

 

 

 

The union minister and the ruling Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal have been engaged in a verbal battle since the row over the BJP's planned 'rath yatra' in the state.

The Supreme Court, yesterday, ruled that the BJP cannot hold its yatra for now, stating that the concerns of the state government can't be ignored as "unfounded".

Babul Supriyo had earlier accused the Bengal Chief Minister of indulging in appeasement politics, while alleging that she deliberately added the word 'rath' to the BJP's planned yatra in the state to make it sound communal.

The BJP has largely downplayed the mega rally. "Leaders who are retired, tired or rejected in their own states are coming to attend Saturday's event," said Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

The BJP also plans to hold a rally headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Brigade Parade Ground on February 8.

Tags: babul supriyo, bjp, tmc, anti-bjp rally, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

