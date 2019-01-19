Mamata Banerjee’s show of unity a show of hypocrisy: BJP’s Babul Supriyo

‘The people are aware, can see that the only thing didi has given is big posters & nothing else,’ Babul Supriyo shared on social media.

Kolkata: Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo, just spoke, lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mega opposition rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground today. He let out a series of tweets and described the event as a "rally of unity of corrupt leaders and show of hypocrisy."

A rally of unity of corrupt leaders. Kolkata will witness a show of hypocrisy today. It is an unholy alliance of political parties for personal survival. #NaMoAgain #AbkiBaarPhirModiSarkar @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4India @BJP4Bengal @KailashOnline — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 19, 2019

Almost 25 opposition leaders are expected to share the stage with CM Mamata Banerjee at the 'United India Rally' aimed at galvanizing the opposition parties against the Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Over 44 BJP workers killed and several others injured by TMC goons over the years they have been in power. They’ve remained in power for so long, but at what cost? Is politics bigger than human lives?#UnitedAntiNationalsAtBrigade@BJP4India @BJP4Bengal — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 19, 2019

The union minister and the ruling Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal have been engaged in a verbal battle since the row over the BJP's planned 'rath yatra' in the state.

The Supreme Court, yesterday, ruled that the BJP cannot hold its yatra for now, stating that the concerns of the state government can't be ignored as "unfounded".

Babul Supriyo had earlier accused the Bengal Chief Minister of indulging in appeasement politics, while alleging that she deliberately added the word 'rath' to the BJP's planned yatra in the state to make it sound communal.

The BJP has largely downplayed the mega rally. "Leaders who are retired, tired or rejected in their own states are coming to attend Saturday's event," said Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

The BJP also plans to hold a rally headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Brigade Parade Ground on February 8.