Court gives permission to lodge FIR against Kejriwal for 'disrespecting' tricolour

Sagar: A court in Sagar on Friday gave permission to lodge an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP workers for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during a rally in January 2014.

Separate cases will be registered in Sagar, Bina, Khurai and Delhi.

The court's direction gave the order while hearing a petition, which was filed in 2015 by advocate Rajendra Mishra, who claimed that Kejriwal and AAP workers during the campaigning for the 2014 general elections carried the national flag along with a broom, which is also their party's symbol.

In his petition, Mishra claimed that the AAP workers first swept the floor with brooms and later held them with the tricolour.