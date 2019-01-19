The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

India, Politics

Court gives permission to lodge FIR against Kejriwal for 'disrespecting' tricolour

ANI
Published : Jan 19, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2019, 11:11 am IST

Adv. Rajendra Mishra claimed that Kejriwal and AAP workers during 2014 general elections campaign carried national flag along with broom.

Mishra also claimed that they swept the floor with the broom, which is also their party symbol, and later held them with the national flag. (Photo: File)
 Mishra also claimed that they swept the floor with the broom, which is also their party symbol, and later held them with the national flag. (Photo: File)

Sagar: A court in Sagar on Friday gave permission to lodge an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP workers for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during a rally in January 2014.

Separate cases will be registered in Sagar, Bina, Khurai and Delhi.

The court's direction gave the order while hearing a petition, which was filed in 2015 by advocate Rajendra Mishra, who claimed that Kejriwal and AAP workers during the campaigning for the 2014 general elections carried the national flag along with a broom, which is also their party's symbol.

In his petition, Mishra claimed that the AAP workers first swept the floor with brooms and later held them with the tricolour.

Tags: national flag, tricolour, arvind kejriwal, aap
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Sagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

2

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

3

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

4

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

5

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham