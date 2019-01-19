The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 | Last Update : 05:46 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP will take note of Shatrughan Sinha's presence at United India Rally

ANI
Published : Jan 19, 2019, 4:18 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2019, 4:18 pm IST

The BJP on Saturday made clear its unhappiness over the presence of its MP Shatrughan Sinha.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy adresses the rally (Photo:File)
 Rajiv Pratap Rudy adresses the rally (Photo:File)

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday made clear its unhappiness over the presence of its MP Shatrughan Sinha at an Opposition rally organised by the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata and indicated that action could be taken against him for this.

"The BJP will take cognizance of it... I am sure the party will definitely take cognizance," party spokesman Rajiv Pratap Rudy told reporters at a briefing when asked to comment on Sinha's presence at the Kolkata rally.

"He (Sinha) calls himself BJP but also positions himself at the rally of Mamata banerjee," Rudy said.

Attacking the actor-turned-politician, the BJP spokesman said, "Some people are intelligent in a different way. They want to carry the stamp of BJP for the facilities that come as an MP.

They make it a point to be present (in Parliament) when a Whip is issued (for mandatory attendance) so that they don't lose their membership.

But, at the same time, they are so opportunistic that they want to climb the stage and be present at a conclave."

Rudy also went on to add that, "sometimes, when a person loses his relevance, it is wondered whether any action (against him) is necessary at all."

Slamming the rally, Rudy said, "It is called the 'United India Rally' but in reality a divided leadership, it is a summit of conflict. That stage is a collection of principle-less people."

Tags: bjp, united india rally, shatrugan sinha, tmc
Location: India, Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

2

PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st private sector howitzer gun-making unit

3

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

4

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

5

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham