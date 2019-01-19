BJP will take note of Shatrughan Sinha's presence at United India Rally

The BJP on Saturday made clear its unhappiness over the presence of its MP Shatrughan Sinha.

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday made clear its unhappiness over the presence of its MP Shatrughan Sinha at an Opposition rally organised by the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata and indicated that action could be taken against him for this.

"The BJP will take cognizance of it... I am sure the party will definitely take cognizance," party spokesman Rajiv Pratap Rudy told reporters at a briefing when asked to comment on Sinha's presence at the Kolkata rally.

"He (Sinha) calls himself BJP but also positions himself at the rally of Mamata banerjee," Rudy said.

Attacking the actor-turned-politician, the BJP spokesman said, "Some people are intelligent in a different way. They want to carry the stamp of BJP for the facilities that come as an MP.

They make it a point to be present (in Parliament) when a Whip is issued (for mandatory attendance) so that they don't lose their membership.

But, at the same time, they are so opportunistic that they want to climb the stage and be present at a conclave."

Rudy also went on to add that, "sometimes, when a person loses his relevance, it is wondered whether any action (against him) is necessary at all."

Slamming the rally, Rudy said, "It is called the 'United India Rally' but in reality a divided leadership, it is a summit of conflict. That stage is a collection of principle-less people."