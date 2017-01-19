The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 19, 2017 | Last Update : 05:54 AM IST

India, Politics

Shivpal in Akhilesh’s list as Mulayam intervenes

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Jan 19, 2017, 4:57 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2017, 4:55 am IST

Sources said that candidates perceived to be Shivpal loyalists and those with a criminal background are being purged.

Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo: AP)
 Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: On a day when Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was busy finalising his list of candidates for the Assembly elections and revoking suspension of his loyalists, former Samajwadi president Mulayam Singh Yadav managed to convince his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav to remain in active politics and contest polls.

“I will contest elections,” Shivpal Yadav told reporters on Wednesday, a day after he had said that he was opting out of elections.

He, however, but did not say whether he would prefer his constituency Jaswantnagar or move out to another, leaving Jaswantnagar for his son Aditya Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav was first sacked from the Cabinet by Akhilesh Yadav and then removed from the post of state party president by the emergency national convention of the party on January 1.

The change in decision came after a late night meeting with Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday, after which his name was added to the list sent to Akhilesh Yadav, who is expected to “accommodate” the names recommended by his father in the final list of candidates which is likely to be released immediately after alliance issues are settled.

Sources said that candidates perceived to be Shivpal loyalists and those with a criminal background are being purged.

Akhilesh Yadav’s list reportedly does not include Aman Mani Tripathi, who is charged with the murder of his wife Sara Singh, Ateeq Ahmad and the Ansari brothers. However, controversial minister Gayatri Prajapati, who had earlier been sacked on corruption charges, is being retained in Akhilesh’s list.

Meanwhile, in his first major decision after becoming national president of SP, Akhilesh Yadav revoked the suspension of three MLCs and youth wing leaders who had been expelled by Shivpal Yadav in September last year.
 
A letter in this regard was issued by state president Naresh Uttam. These staunch Akhilesh loyalists were expelled after they raised the banner of revolt when Shivpal Yadav was appointed state president.
 
Reports said that Mulayam Singh Yadav had screened video footage of the youth leaders staging demonstrations outside his house and then ordered their expulsion.
 
This was the first time that party leaders had openly challenged the Samajwadi patriarch’s authority.
 
The move had triggered off war within the family and party that escalated leading to recent events in which Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav was deposed from the post of party president by the chief minister.

Shivpal Yadav, in the recent SP crisis, has been completely sidelined in the party. He was first sacked from the cabinet by the chief minister and his nephew Akhilesh Yadav and then ‘removed’ from the post of state president by the emergency national convention of the party on January 1.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh yadav, shivpal singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Obama's presidency viewed as success, approval hits 60 per cent poll

2

20,000 youths to be deployed as 'Swachhta Doots' to spread clean Ganga message

3

Couple claims threesomes can make marriage stronger

4

A 94-year-old attends 10 gym classes a week

5

Ajay Devgn calls Salman Khan unfair in his letter

more

Editors' Picks

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham