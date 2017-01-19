Shiv Sena leads regional parties in taking donations

Total donation declared by Shiv Sena is 81 per cent of that received by all the regional parties together.

While the total amount received by all political parties was Rs 108 crore, Shive Sena topped the list with Rs 86.84 crore.

While the total amount received by all political parties was Rs 108 crore, Shive Sena topped the list with Rs 86.84 crore, according to the report by election think tank Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report said that the total amount of donations declared by Shiv Sena is about 81 per cent of the total donations received by all the regional parties together which have been considered for the report during the same period.

AIUDF, DMDK, JDS, PMK and Shiv Sena are the five regional parties which have declared increase in the amount of donations received between 2014-15 and 2015-16, the report said.

With regard to the total number of donations, AAP leads with 1,187 donations from individuals and corporates, while Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) declared a total 571 contributions followed by Shiv Sena with 143 and TDP 75.

According to the Representation of People Act, 1951 political parties must submit their contribution details in excess of Rs 20,000 received from any person or company to the Election Commission of India (ECI) annually.