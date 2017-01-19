The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 19, 2017 | Last Update : 07:46 AM IST

India, Politics

Shiv Sena leads regional parties in taking donations

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 19, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2017, 6:37 am IST

Total donation declared by Shiv Sena is 81 per cent of that received by all the regional parties together.

While the total amount received by all political parties was Rs 108 crore, Shive Sena topped the list with Rs 86.84 crore.
 While the total amount received by all political parties was Rs 108 crore, Shive Sena topped the list with Rs 86.84 crore.

New Delhi: Shiv Sena led the regional political parties which received donations above Rs 20,000, the limit above which funding sources have to be disclosed.

While the total amount received by all political parties was Rs 108 crore, Shive Sena topped the list with Rs 86.84 crore, according to the report by election think tank Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report said that the total amount of donations declared by Shiv Sena is about 81 per cent of the total donations received by all the regional parties together which have been considered for the report during the same period.

AIUDF, DMDK, JDS, PMK and Shiv Sena are the five regional parties which have declared increase in the amount of donations received between 2014-15 and 2015-16, the report said.

With regard to the total number of donations, AAP leads with 1,187 donations from individuals and corporates, while Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) declared a total 571 contributions followed by Shiv Sena with 143 and TDP 75.

According to the Representation of People Act, 1951 political parties must submit their contribution details in excess of Rs 20,000 received from any person or company to the Election Commission of India (ECI) annually.

Tags: shiv sena, election commission of india, donations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Obama's presidency viewed as success, approval hits 60 per cent poll

2

20,000 youths to be deployed as 'Swachhta Doots' to spread clean Ganga message

3

Couple claims threesomes can make marriage stronger

4

A 94-year-old attends 10 gym classes a week

5

Ajay Devgn calls Salman Khan unfair in his letter

more

Editors' Picks

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham