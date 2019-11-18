Monday, Nov 18, 2019 | Last Update : 09:26 PM IST

India, Politics

Protesting JNU students stopped by cops during march to Parliament

PTI
Published : Nov 18, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2019, 12:58 pm IST

Police officials said adequate security arrangements have also been made along the route of the march.

Hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in Delhi were stopped near campus soon after they began marching towards the Parliament on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in Delhi were stopped near campus soon after they began marching towards the Parliament on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in Delhi were stopped near campus soon after they began marching towards the Parliament on Monday.

In the wake of a protest march to Parliament by the JNU Students' Union against hostel fee hike, heavy police deployment was made outside the university's campus on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Section 144 was imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union.

The agitation comes on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session, which will end on December 13.

The students' protest against the increase in hostel fee is going on for the past three weeks, even as the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Wednesday announced a partial rollback of the hike. The union had termed the decision an "eyewash".

Ten companies are deployed outside JNU, police said. One company comprises 70 to 80 personnel. The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) expressed concern over the deployment of police outside the varsity. "The massive police deployment and barricading at the gates of the JNU campus, which on the face of it appears to be only for the purpose of preventing the students from taking out their planned march to Parliament," it said.

"Such measures or use of force to thwart the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights and to impede the students from peacefully taking their voice beyond the campus would be extremely unfortunate and the JNUTA hopes that no such situation will eventually arise," the association said.

Police officials said adequate security arrangements have also been made along the route of the march. Police personnel have been deployed at all entry points leading to Parliament, a senior police official said.

Tags: jnu, protest, students, parliament, police, delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that despite some recent deceleration of gross domestic product (GDP) growth, India is still projected by the World Economic Outlook to grow at the fastest rate in 2019-20 among G-20 countries. (Photo: File)

India is still fastest-growing economy among G-20 nations: Nirmala Sitharaman

The avalanche had hit the Army positions in the northern glacier at around 3:30 pm today. (Photo: Representational Image)

8 soldiers stuck under snow as avalanche hits Army positions in Siachen

Ahead of his meeting with Gandhi, Pawar said all political parties seeking to stake claim in forming the government in Maharashtra have to

'Didn't discuss Sena': Pawar after meeting Sonia

'I know the meeting was very important but I was contractually bound. I had signed the contract in January and I joined politics in April. Due to contractual obligation, I had to go for the commentary. On 11th November I received the mail and on the same day, I had informed them the reason for not attending the meeting,' Gambhir said. (Photo: ANI)

Gambhir hits out at AAP over 'missing' posters, trolling

MOST POPULAR

1

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

2

Real life 'Iron Man' Richard Browning sets a new jet-powered suit record

3

Heartfelt moment colourblind student sees green and red for the first time

4

This is one tech feel-good story your Monday desperately needs

5

From uttapam to sprouted dal parantha: UNICEF's recipes for healthy children

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham