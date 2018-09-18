The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 18, 2018 | Last Update : 05:27 PM IST

India, Politics

DMK holds state-wide protests, calls AIADMK government 'corrupt'

PTI
Published : Sep 18, 2018, 4:26 pm IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2018, 4:26 pm IST

Besides Stalin, his sister Kanimozhi and senior DMK leaders including Durai Murugan and Dayanidhi Maran participated in demonstrations.

Leading the first protest after assuming the post of DMK President, Stalin launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues, levelling corruption charges against them. (Photo: File)
 Leading the first protest after assuming the post of DMK President, Stalin launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues, levelling corruption charges against them. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Opposition DMK Tuesday staged state-wide protests against the "corrupt" AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, with party chief MK Stalin leading the charge in Salem.

Besides Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, sister Kanimozhi and senior DMK leaders including Durai Murugan and Dayanidhi Maran participated in demonstrations held across the state.

Leading the first protest after assuming the post of DMK President, Stalin launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues, levelling corruption charges against them.

At Salem, Palaniswami's native district, the DMK chief trained his guns against the Chief Minister.

He recalled that the DMK had earlier submitted a memorandum to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit detailing the alleged irregularities in the Highways Department in the wake of IT raids against a contractor.

Palaniswami holds, among others, the Highways portfolio.

Stalin also pointed out at the recent CBI raids at the residence of Health Minsiter C Vijayabaskar in connection with the probe into the alleged gutka scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had on September 5 carried out searches at around 40 locations in Tamil Nadu, including at the residences of state's health minister and the director general of police, in connection with the scam.

"People of Tamil Nadu have not seen such a corrupt government in the history of the state. It is a corrupt, slave government (to the Centre). It was the people who voted for this government. But today they are on the verge of frustration as they are facing many difficulties," he said.

Levelling a series of corruption charges against the ruling AIADMK, Stalin claimed that he had proof to back it up.

The state was facing issues like unemployment and law and order problems, he said, adding even women police personnel "are not safe."

The DMK leader was apparently referring to a sexual harassment case filed by a woman police officer against her senior, an IG level official, recently.

"The DMK has the big responsibility of saving Tamil Nadu from AIADMK. This protest is the first step towards that," Stalin said.

The DMK will "soon come to power" and act against these corruption charges, he said, adding his party was ready to "put an end" to the Palaniswami government.

Kanimozhi participated at a protest demo at Tindivanam in Villupuram district while Udhayanidhi Stalin, Managing Director of DMK mouthpice 'Murasoli,' took part in the demonstration here.

In Coimbatore, over 3,000 activists of various political parties led by DMK staged a demonstration seeking the resignation of 'tainted' state ministers facing corruption charges.

The speakers, led by party Deputy General Secretary, V P Duraisamy, also demanded the resignation of AIADMK Government, as majority of the ministers were allegedly involved in corruption.

There were charges against ministers like Vijayabaskar and S P Velumani, the workers, some of whom sported masks of the chief minister and ministers, said.

Tags: dmk, aiadmk, mk stalin, kanimozhi, k palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

2

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

3

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

4

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

5

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham