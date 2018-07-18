The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 18, 2018 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

India, Politics

Parliament Monsoon Session to begin today: Another Centre vs Oppn battle?

ANI
Published : Jul 18, 2018, 9:21 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2018, 9:21 am IST

The monsoon session, which concludes on August 10, will have 18 sittings amid much-expected drama in both the houses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders at the all-party meeting at the Parliament Library in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders at the all-party meeting at the Parliament Library in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

New Delhi: With the Monsoon Session of the Parliament kickstarting today, the Centre and Opposition would be looking forward to debates over a long pending list of bills and a slew of relevant issues.

The monsoon session, which concludes on August 10, will have 18 sittings amid much-expected drama in both the houses - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

An all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday night for smoothing functioning of the Monsoon Session received a "positive" outcome, according to Union Minister Ananth Kumar.

However, the Opposition parties, led by Congress, will hopefully eye to target the in-power Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over various amendments.

The government has listed a substantive legislative business for the session. This includes 48 items, including 46 Bills and two financial matters. On priority are The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill or the anti-instant triple talaq bill and The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill that gives Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes.

The National Medical Commission Bill, The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, The Consumer Protection Bill, The Dam Safety Bill and Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill are also on Centre's agenda.

Besides, there are six bills replacing ordinances promulgated in the inter-session period are also high on government's agenda. These include The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Ordinance, The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, The National Sports University Ordinance and The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance.

In the meeting on Tuesday night, the opposition brought up issues that it wants to highlight in the session and the government assured that it is willing to discuss all of them.

Prime Minister Modi said the government gives huge importance to the issues raised by all political parties. He also urged the political parties to collectively strive for a constructive atmosphere in the monsoon session for national good.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also chaired two separate all-party meeting to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses. BJP Parliamentary Party's executive also met for a strategy meet in the Library Building of Parliament.

On a related note, the List of Business or the agendas to be taken up in the upcoming monsoon session are as follows:

I Bills for Introduction, Consideration and Passing

1. The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018;

2. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill, 2018;

3. The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018

4. The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018

5. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2018

6. The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018

7. Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018

8. Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018

9. Union Territory Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018

10. Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States Amendment) Bill, 2018

11. The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2018

12. The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018

13. The Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment)Bill, 2018

14. The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2018

15. The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018

16. The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

17. The Dam Safety Bill, 2018

18. Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018

II Bills for Consideration and Passing

Bills pending in Lok Sabha

1. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Third Amendment) Bill, 2017

2. The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017

3. The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017

4. The Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2017

5. The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017

6. The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017

7. The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018

8. The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018

9. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018

10. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016

11. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016

12. The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2016

13. The National Sports University Bill, 2017

14. The Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017

15. The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017.

Bills pending in Rajya Sabha

1. The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015

2. The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016

3. The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017

4. The State Bank (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017.

5. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017

6. The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017

7. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017

8. The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018

9. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017

10. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013

III Financial Business

1. Supplementary Demands for Grants (including Railways) for 2018-19

2. Demands for Excess Grants for 2015-16

IV Bills for Withdrawal

Lok Sabha

1. The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2015

Rajya Sabha

1. The Armed Forces Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2012

2. The Nalanda University (Amendment) Bill, 2013

Tags: monsoon session, bjp, lok sabha, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

2

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

3

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

4

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

5

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham