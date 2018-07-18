The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jul 18, 2018 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

India, Politics

Children often blame others: Sumitra Mahajan replies to Oppn's letter

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2018, 8:54 am IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2018, 9:23 am IST

Oppn parties said that trends emerged during Budget Session might prove lethal to constitutional democracy if left unchecked.

 Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had last week written to opposition parties expressing concern over the frequent disruptions in Parliament and asked them to introspect. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday urged Lok Sabha members not to disrupt proceedings, saying it stalls important legislations and gives the country a bad name abroad.

Addressing the media after the all-party meeting convened by her, she said whenever she travels abroad, people often ask her about frequent disruptions and wonder how she manages the proceedings. Mahajan said she has been assured of a smooth functioning by the members.

She also referred to the letter written to her by opposition members, saying they have expressed their anguish.

"I got their letter today in which they have expressed their anguish... Children often blame others... I take it as a mother... We can always resolve issues and there is no big deal about it," she said.

Leaders of opposition parties on Tuesday wrote to Mahajan, saying the trends that emerged during the Budget Session of Parliament might prove lethal to the country's constitutional democracy if left unchecked.

In their letter, they also said given the stature and responsibility of the speaker, "We are confident that you must have already addressed a communication specifically to the Leader of the House as well, asking him to put a full-stop to subversion of the rules and the Constitution".

Mahajan had last week written to opposition parties expressing concern over the frequent disruptions in Parliament and asked them to introspect while ensuring that the dignity of Parliament was not undermined.

She had also sought their cooperation, stating that divergence of opinion and dissent should be within the established norms.

Mahajan told reporters that if the House runs smoothly, issues raised by members can be taken up.

The session will have 18 sittings which come to 108 hours. She said by excluding the Question Hour and the Zero Hour, 62 hours will be available for government agenda.

Tags: speaker sumitra mahajan, monsoon session, all-party meeting, parliament session
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

