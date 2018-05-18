The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 18, 2018 | Last Update : 08:11 PM IST

India, Politics

Janardhana Reddy tried to bribe our MLA, claims K’taka Cong; releases audio clip

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 18, 2018, 8:00 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2018, 8:07 pm IST

The allegation comes ahead of the crucial floor test in Karnataka scheduled for 4 pm tomorrow.

Congress claims that BJP-linked Janardhana Reddy has tried to bribe one of its lawmaker to switch sides.(Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Congress claims that BJP-linked Janardhana Reddy has tried to bribe one of its lawmaker to switch sides.(Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Bengaluru: The high-voltage political drama in Karnataka continues to intensify with the Congress now claiming that BJP-linked Janardhana Reddy has tried to bribe one of its lawmaker.

The allegation comes ahead of the crucial floor test in Karnataka scheduled for 4 pm tomorrow.

Karnataka Congress has released an audio clip where BJP leader Janaradhana Reddy is trying to lure Congress MLA from Raichur Rural by offering money and posts.

"Janaradhana Reddy clearly says he has the backing of BJP President Amit Shah for doing horse trading," Congress alleged in a tweet after its leaders played out the clip at a press conference.

Responding to the allegation, Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said, "This audio CD is one of the handiworks of Congress' dirty tricks department. This is a fake CD."

The Supreme Court on Friday directed BJP's B S Yeddyurappa to take trust vote on Saturday. The verdict came on the plea filed by Congress-JD(S) challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite Yeddyurappa to form government.

The two parties, which together have 116 MLAs, are trying to protect their flock amid fear that BJP may poach some of their lawmakers to reach the magic number of 112.

The BJP which emerged as the single largest party won 104 seats but fell short of 8 seats to meet the majority mark.

The Congress and JD(S) had initially kept their newly-elected legislators in Bengaluru hotels but moved them to Telangana capital Hyderabad about 600 km away on Thursday night.

Tags: congress, bjp, b s yeddyurappa, bribe, janardhana reddy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Huge asteroid to skim past Earth a day ahead of royal wedding

2

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

3

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

4

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

5

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMLife

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham