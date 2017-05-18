The Asian Age | News

Now, Jharkhand CM in talks for radio show

The name for Jharkhand chief minister’s programme or its frequency is yet to finalised.

 Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das is soon likely to have a similar version on airwaves where he will interact with people on range of issues.

Sources stated that the Jharkhand government is in advanced stage of negotiations with All-India Radio for a programme featuring the chief minister in which he is expected to raise issues related to the state and reach out to the masses. The name for Jharkhand chief minister’s programme or its frequency is yet to finalised.   

Mr Das is also following in the footsteps his BJP colleague and CM of neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh in this attempt at reaching out to the predominantly tribal population of the state.

A radio programme Raman Ke Goth (Raman talks) by Chhattisgarh CM is being aired by AIR in the state since September 2015. In the programme, the Chhat-tisgarh CM uses a mix of Hindi and Chhattisgarhi dialect to reach out to residents of his state.  Over the past few months, several other states have also tried to use the popular medium for reaching out to the masses.

It is learnt that the Jharkhand government is soon likely to sign an MoU with the national broadcasters, Doordarshan and All-India Radio, for developing programmes and content specially for the state.

Union information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu is understood to have held detailed and intensive talks with the Jharkhand administration in Ranchi wherein a separate 24X7 satellite Doordarshan channel for Jharkhand has also been proposed. The proposal was cleared after the state government requested a separate exclusive 24x7 channel for the state.

Currently, the state has two terrestrial channels, DD Ranchi and DD Daltonganj. The programmes of DD Ranchi will be aired on the satellite channel DD Bihar till the new channel is launched. All-India Radio and Doordarshan are run by public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

