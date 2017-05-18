Mamata Banerjee meets Arvind Kejriwal to discuss Prez choices

The two leaders spoke about the need for a broader Opposition unity to take on the Modi-led BJP.

New Delhi: Parleys over finalising a consensus Opposition Presidential candidate intensified on Wednesday with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee meeting Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Kejriwal has agreed on the need for a consensus Opposition candidate for the post of President. The two leaders, who met for nearly an hour, discussed probable names and Mr Kejriwal has evinced interest in the name of former West Bengal governor and Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopal Krishna Gandhi, sources said.

Though there was no confirmation on whether the two leaders discussed the possibility of President Pranab Mukherjee being fielded for a second term as a consensus candidate, the sources said that the Delhi chief minister was more inclined towards the name of Mr Gandhi.

Ms Banerjee met President Mukherjee late on Tuesday night. Her party described the meeting as a courtesy call. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had also met the President last week. Mr Kumar was the first leader to officially put forward the name of Mr Mukherjee as a consensus candidate and had asked the ruling BJP to take a lead.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has taken the lead in finalising a joint Opposition candidate and has spoken to a range of top Opposition leaders like Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Ms Banerjee and CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury held telephonic conversations with SP Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. She is also likely to meet BSP supremo Mayawati.

Other names that are doing the round for possible Opposition joint candidates include JD-U leader Sharad Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Speaker Meira Kumar.

Ms Banerjee, who had been at the forefront of anti-demonetisation protest in December last year, had held joint rallies with the Delhi chief minister in the national capital. The two leaders had also laid seize to the RBI to drive home their point on demonetisation having an adverse effect on the common masses.

Mr Kejriwal, has not yet confirmed his participation in a RJD rally being held in Patna on August 29, which will be likely attended by a range of Opposition leaders including Mrs Gandhi and Ms Banerjee.