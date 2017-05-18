The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 18, 2017 | Last Update : 07:21 AM IST

India, Politics

Mamata Banerjee meets Arvind Kejriwal to discuss Prez choices

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : May 18, 2017, 7:09 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 7:10 am IST

The two leaders spoke about the need for a broader Opposition unity to take on the Modi-led BJP.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Parleys over finalising a consensus Opposition Presidential candidate intensified on Wednesday with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee meeting Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Kejriwal has agreed on the need for a consensus Opposition candidate for the post of President. The two leaders, who met for nearly an hour, discussed probable names and Mr Kejriwal has evinced interest in the name of former West Bengal governor and Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopal Krishna Gandhi, sources said.

Though there was no confirmation on whether the two leaders discussed the possibility of President Pranab Mukherjee being fielded for a second term as a consensus candidate, the sources said that the Delhi chief minister was more inclined towards the name of Mr Gandhi.

Ms Banerjee met President Mukherjee late on Tuesday night. Her party described the meeting as a courtesy call. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had also met the President last week. Mr Kumar was the first leader to officially put forward the name of Mr Mukherjee as a consensus candidate and had asked the ruling BJP to take a lead.

The two leaders spoke about the need for a broader Opposition unity to take on the Modi-led BJP.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has taken the lead in finalising a joint Opposition candidate and has spoken to a range of top Opposition leaders like Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Ms Banerjee and CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury held telephonic conversations with SP Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. She is also likely to meet BSP supremo Mayawati.

Other names that are doing the round for possible Opposition joint candidates include JD-U leader Sharad Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Speaker Meira Kumar.

Ms Banerjee, who had been at the forefront of anti-demonetisation protest in December last year, had held joint rallies with the Delhi chief minister in the national capital. The two leaders had also laid seize to the RBI to drive home their point on demonetisation having an adverse effect on the common masses.

Mr Kejriwal, has not yet confirmed his participation in a RJD rally being held in Patna on August 29, which will be likely attended by a range of Opposition leaders including Mrs Gandhi and Ms Banerjee.

Tags: mamata banerjee, arvind kejriwal, gopal krishna gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi gets its first ever fully air-conditioned bus stand

2

Apurva Asrani, writer of Simran, shouts out at Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

3

Five million Galaxy 8 units sold in 25 days: Samsung

4

SRK's DU admission form surfaces, 51/100 in English draws interesting responses

5

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Rs 100 crore defamation suit against businessman Ravi Bhalotia

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham