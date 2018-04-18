Shivraj Singh Chouhan hints at change of state BJP chief

The core committee of the party which met here on Tuesday evening is likely to finalise his successor, a senior BJP leader told this newspaper.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday dropped hints on change of president of state unit of the BJP.

The “sudden” development was billed to set at rest the talks making rou-nds in the BJP circle here for long on replacement of state party president Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan following debacle of the ruling party in series of Assembly by-polls in the recent times.

“He (the state BJP president) called me last night and offered to step down from his post to focus on his constituency,” the chief minister told reporters in Kharegone on the sidelines of a farmers’ rally organised by his party on Tuesday.

Mr Nand Kumar represents the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency.

“Our party president Nandu Bhaiya (brother) said he has not been able to devote time to his constituency because of his responsibilities towards the organisation as state party president.

“Hence, he wanted to be relieved of party post to focus on his constituency”, the chief minister said, adding, “I have requested him to continue in the post (till alternatives are weighed) as I am considering his proposal”.

Sources in the ruling BJP here disclosed to this newspaper that the state BJP chief submitted his resignation letter to the chief minister late on Monday night, paving the way for announcement of his successor.

The core committee of the party which met here on Tuesday evening is likely to finalise his successor, a senior BJP leader told this newspaper.