Opposition slams Centre, says ‘terror of note ban’ back

New Delhi: The Opposition on Tuesday slammed the Modi government over cash crunch, saying that the country is under “financial emergency” and “terror of note ban” has returned to haunt the people.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the “terror of note ban” has again gripped the country and accused PM Narendra Modi of destroying the banking system with his demonetisation decision. The Congress chief also took to Twitter to attack Mr Modi, alleging he “snatched” the Rs 500/1,000 currency notes from the pocket of every Indian and “gave” it to Nirav Modi, but was neither speaking a word about it nor facing Parliament.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the cash crunch was a reminder of the demonetisation days. “Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several states. Big notes missing. Reminder of Demonetisa-tion days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country?” she said in a tweet.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said, “ATMs were empty in November 2016. ATMs are empty now. And the only party flush with cash is the BJP: People suffer.”

Firebrand student leader Kanhaiya Kumar also took a swipe at Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, saying, “Dear finance minister, cashless economy does not mean cashless banks and cashless ATMs. We hope you understand.”

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, “The Modi government has ruined the banking system of the country and people have lost their faith in it.”

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram slammed the government for the cash crunch, saying cash supply had been “arbitrarily reduced”.

In a series of tweets, Mr Chidambaram said as a rule, cash supply must grow at the same rate as the economy is growing and the government was obliged to provide as much cash as people need at any given time.